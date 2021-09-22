Volume 5 of ‘Patriot Act’ Coming to Netflix in November 2019
Volume 5 of ‘Patriot Act’ Coming to Netflix in November 2019. So volume 5 of ‘patriot act’ is all set to be aired on the Netflix this November! Netflix has started releasing this with Hasan Minhaj back in October 2018. Since it was released, it has become one of the favorite talk shows on Netflix. However, Netflix has released five other volumes for making it one of the most extended talk shows, which run over Netflix.asapland.com
Comments / 0