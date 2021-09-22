CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Baby Masai giraffe born at Ohio wildlife sanctuary

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TocHt_0c45mYBA00

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — An endangered Masai giraffe was born earlier this month at an Ohio wildlife sanctuary, officials said.

According to WLWT, The Wilds safari park in Cumberland announced Tuesday that Masai giraffe Savannah gave birth to a male calf on Sept. 8. The newborn, fathered by Pittsburgh Zoo giraffe Raha, “appears to be strong” and is over 6 feet tall, the park said in a news release. For now, the new arrival – Savannah’s sixth calf – continues to stay near his mom.

“As temperatures begin to cool off at night, she and her calf have access to the giraffe barn should they choose to seek additional shelter and warmth,” the release said.

Guests may be able to see the new calf on the park’s Open-Air Safari Tour or Wildside Tour, officials said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, fewer than 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Don Varnadoe spent months watching videos about train trips on his office computer in preparation for a special cross-country vacation to celebrate his and Margie Varnadoe's 50th wedding anniversary. He phoned his co-workers in coastal Georgia, where he sold real estate for decades, from the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WHIO Dayton

Couple holding hands dies 1 minute apart of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan couple diagnosed with COVID-19 died within one minute of each other Sunday, according to WXMI. Sarah Dunham told the news station that her parents, Cal and Linda Dunham, did everything together. “The love that they found together after a previous marriage is fantastic,” she...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Savannah, OH
City
Cumberland, OH
Cumberland, OH
Pets & Animals
WHIO Dayton

People of color face widespread inequities, says data analysis by ABC-owned TV stations

LOS ANGELES — Karla Rodriguez moved her family from El Salvador to Los Angeles five months ago to give her kids a better education and a better life. Her 8-year-old son has autism. Someone at his new school recommended she reach out to a nonprofit health advocacy group, Community Health Councils, to help with his special care. Among other support and guidance, the organization helped the Rodriguez family get health insurance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy