Antoinette Ruhlan Obituary
Antoinette Ruhland (69) passed away on 9/18/21 from COVID. She is survived by her daughters Tina Thompson and Trina Thompson as well as her granddaughter, Savannah Denton. Antoinette was a free spirited Pisces who delighted in living in Oceanside these past two years. She loved the beach, feeding the birds and cooking up unique dishes. Antoinette was someone you would notice and if you didn’t, she’d make sure you did. Her fiery spirit has been released into the universe.www.thevistapress.com
Comments / 0