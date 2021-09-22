CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuben Klamer, mastermind of The Game of Life, dies at 99

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuben Klamer, an inventor who dreamed up The Game of Life and many other toys and games that entertained young baby boomers in the pre-internet 1950s and '60s, as well as their children in the '80s and '90s, died Sept. 14 at his home in La Jolla, an area of San Diego. He was 99.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Canton Repository

Canton-born inventor of The Game of Life dies

Reuben Klamer, the Canton-born inventor of the popular board game The Game of Life, has died. He was 99. Klamer was commissioned by the Milton Bradley Co. (now Hasbro) to create the game, which made its debut at the International Toy Fair in 1960. Considered one of the best-selling games...
CANTON, OH
Telegraph

Reuben Klamer, toy inventor and designer best known for devising Game of Life – obituary

Reuben Klamer, who has died aged 99, was an inventor and toy designer best known for reviving a 19th-century board game from the Victorian era that took the players through each stage of life, from cradle to grave; Klamer’s version, The Game of Life, launched in 1960, went on to be the second-biggest board game of all time behind Monopoly. He also devised weapons for Star Trek and The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

‘I Love New York’ Campaign Mastermind Bobby Zarem Dies at 84

Famed publicist Bobby Zarem knew how to make a superstar—as evidenced by his impressive list of clients including Alan Alda, Cher, Diana Ross, and Sylvester Stallone, among many others. The New York Times reports that the 84-year-old New York PR legend died on Sunday morning at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He reportedly died from lung cancer complications. In addition to his high-profile clients, Zarem was also one of the creators of the infamous “I Love New York” tourism campaign that has transcended generations and still remains a staple in pop culture today. Amid multiple identity crises, struggles with ADD, and an intense desire to be loved by all, Zarem managed to create a larger-than-life legacy as a powerful, relentless show-business virtuoso.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
