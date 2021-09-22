Reuben Klamer, mastermind of The Game of Life, dies at 99

With ‘Squid Game,’ writer-director Dong-hyuk Hwang has created one of the survival game subgenres’ most violent and entertaining explorations. The story revolves around 456 contestants who take part in a deadly game to win the ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million) prize money. The protagonist, Seong Gi-hun or Ki-hoon or No. 456 (Jung-jae Lee), meets an old man or No. 001 (Yeong-su Oh) at the start of the Game. As the Game progresses, a deep bond seems to develop between them. However, as with every other connection, this almost father-son relationship is tested when the two of them are pitted against each other. If you are wondering whether the elderly gentleman dies in ‘Squid Game,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

