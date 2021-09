In today’s modern world, it’s ironic how people have presented evil as being cool. People truly think that the evil route is the best way of Earthly living. It’s a dog-eat-dog world they say. People steal, hurt, and maime others to get what they want. That’s the normal way. Right? Oh, what a shame it is! For humanity to think that evil is the way to go, what a shame! If only they understood how the true treasures and pathway to paradise are through goodness and righteousness! If only they knew.

