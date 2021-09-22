San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Twenty-two years ago, Casa Sanchez in San Francisco estimated that its notorious tacos-for-tattoos deal would cost somewhere in the ballpark of $5.8 million. Martha Sanchez, who came up with the deal, arrived at that pricey estimate after the promotion was already underway. Assuming that the 50 or so inked-up people stayed in San Francisco for their lifetimes and got an eight-buck meal every week, the figure would be staggering. That number didn't even include the second round of people when Casa Sanchez revived the deal; more on that later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO