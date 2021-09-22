CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

A-singled for Gausman in the 5th. b-walked for Doval in the 6th. c-flied out for Leone in the 8th. d-struck out for Johnson in the 8th. E--Crawford (9). LOB--San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B--Longoria (16), Bryant (31), Crawford (29), Posey (19), Musgrove (2). HR--La Stella (6), off Musgrove; Machado 2 (26), off Gausman; Pham (15), off Gausman; Nola (2), off Littell. RBI--La Stella (23), Flores (50), Posey (48), Crawford (82), Yastrzemski (59), Wade Jr. (51), Machado 2 (95), Tatis Jr. (93), Pham (48), Nola (29). CS--Tatis Jr. (4), Grisham (5). SF--Posey, Yastrzemski.

Athletics vs. Astros line, prediction: Oakland the pick

The Oakland Athletics, clinging for dear life in the playoff race, will turn to Frankie Montas to give the team a lift Friday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his last 19 starts and the A’s are 4-1 in his last five starts. The righty has done his best pitching in the second half of the season, with a 2.40 ERA and five home runs allowed in 86 ¹/₃ innings in 14 starts since the beginning of July.
Mariners Reinstate OF Jake Fraley from 10-day IL

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Jake Fraley, OF, returned from rebab assignment and reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right shoulder inflammation). · José Marmolejos, INF/OF, designated for assignment. The Mariners Major League, 40-man, roster is now at...
Alan Porter
Mark Wegner
Buster Posey's 18th homer helps Giants to ninth straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Buster Posey is hitting, moving on the bases and catching with an encouraging strength in mid-September for someone who had hip surgery three years ago and chose to sit out the shortened 2020 season to protect his young family. And he is determined to keep...
Photos: San Francisco Giants beat San Diego Padres 9-1 to clinch first postseason berth since 2016

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 and currently have the best record in Major League baseball at 94-50. It’s the earliest a Giants team has ever clinched a playoff spot in the 139-year history of the franchise, with 18 games and 20 days now remaining in the regular season. Entering Monday, the Giants’ 93 wins through 143 games were fourth-most for any NL team since 1969.
How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming into today's MLB schedule, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants matchup is one of the most anticipated. Both teams have proven that they are talented enough to be legitimate World Series contenders. However, the Giants are two games on top of the NL West division over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Padres are one game behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card spot.
Baseball
In 1998, these San Francisco men got a tattoo to snag free tacos for life. Here's what happened after

Twenty-two years ago, Casa Sanchez in San Francisco estimated that its notorious tacos-for-tattoos deal would cost somewhere in the ballpark of $5.8 million. Martha Sanchez, who came up with the deal, arrived at that pricey estimate after the promotion was already underway. Assuming that the 50 or so inked-up people stayed in San Francisco for their lifetimes and got an eight-buck meal every week, the figure would be staggering. That number didn't even include the second round of people when Casa Sanchez revived the deal; more on that later.
Dodgers: Awful call vs Giants might end up deciding NL West race

In a division race like this historic sprint between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, every single day counts. No, you’re not the crazy one for replaying minutiae from May while trying to mentally calculate just how possible it is for Los Angeles to complete the comeback and edge out their rivals.
