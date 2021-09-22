Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Craig; Giles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND EAST CENTRAL GILES COUNTIES At 420 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newport... Huffman This includes the following streams and drainages Corner Branch, Stony Creek, Bee Branch, Sinking Creek, Craig Creek, Little Stony Creek, Johns Creek, Eliber Springs Branch, South Fork Potts Creek, Pond Drain, Little Oregon Creek, Porterfield Branch and Laurel Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR