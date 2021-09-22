CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Giles by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Craig; Giles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND EAST CENTRAL GILES COUNTIES At 420 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newport... Huffman This includes the following streams and drainages Corner Branch, Stony Creek, Bee Branch, Sinking Creek, Craig Creek, Little Stony Creek, Johns Creek, Eliber Springs Branch, South Fork Potts Creek, Pond Drain, Little Oregon Creek, Porterfield Branch and Laurel Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:46:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Tucker A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN TUCKER COUNTY At 1102 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parsons, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Saint George and Pifer Moutain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Barbour A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTY At 1057 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Parsons, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nestorville and Moatsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tucker THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN TUCKER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tucker THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN TUCKER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tucker by NWS

TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barbour by NWS

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Randolph by NWS

BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 1140 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buna, Evadale, Deweyville, Gist and Hartburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN BARBOUR COUNTIES At 1031 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belington, or 8 miles west of Parsons, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Belington, Montrose and Kerens. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 05:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Suffolk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN SUFFOLK COUNTY THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1155 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northport, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 122 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 122. * TIMING...Late afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...New fire starts would spread. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 90s.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes, southwestern Newton, northeastern Orange and east central Jasper Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1019 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Call to near Old Salem to near Lunita to near Starks. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sulphur, Vinton, Kirbyville, Call, Starks, Fields, De Quincy, Trout Creek, Lunita, Bivens, Buhler, Old Salem, Edgerly, Devils Pocket, Bancroft, Oretta and Bleakwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pecos and north central Brewster Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1003 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marathon, or 31 miles east of Alpine, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marathon and Sierra Madera. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dauphin Island through 1045 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Dauphin Island, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

