Ohio State

Ohio State starting quarterback C.J. Stroud on track to start against Akron despite lingering injury to throwing shoulder

By ESPN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will practice this week and is on track to start Saturday against Akron despite a lingering injury to his throwing shoulder. Coach Ryan Day on Tuesday said Stroud will continue to be monitored and that it's possible Ohio State's other quarterbacks, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III, could see time against Akron. The primary goal, Day said, is to get Stroud in rhythm and comfortable with the offense before the 10th-ranked Buckeyes begin Big Ten play next week against Rutgers.

