CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Auschwitz Report' Review: When Human Evils Defy Belief

By Scott Tobias
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trouble with unimaginable horror is precisely that: It cannot be imagined. For Alfred Wetzler and Rudolf Vrba, two Slovakian Jews who escaped from Auschwitz in 1944 to bring evidence of the systematic genocide within the camp, the hardest part of issuing The Vrba-Wetzler Report was simply being believed. Director Peter Bebjak’s “The Auschwitz Report,” Slovakia’s official entry to the international feature category in last year’s Academy Awards, measures the immense gulf between the authors’ harrowing experiences and a reception that was far more muted and perplexed than they anticipated. The unrelenting brutality of the film’s scenes at Auschwitz are a reminder that people sometimes need to be shaken from their complacent assumptions and realize the atrocities that human beings are capable of committing against other human beings.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
cardinalpointsonline.com

A return to Auschwitz: A return to hope

Vladimir Munk was 95 years old when he made the journey to Auschwitz-Birkenau in January 2020 with Julie Canepa, Paul Frederick and Bruce Carlin.Canepa was playing music for the residents of the Lake Forest Senior Retirement community in Plattsburgh, NY when she met Munk. Munk never made it a point to tell people that he was a survivor of the Holocaust, but he did acknowledge it if it came up in conversation. His deep friendship with Canepa led to him sharing stories from his past and as she put it, “the writer in me was horrified and deeply moved.” With Munk’s consent, she wrote a seven-part series on The Sun Community News.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Humans Review

It’s almost unfortunate how familiar The Humans will feel to many. A professional dealing with health issues causing lost opportunities at work. A young couple convincing themselves that a dank, overly priced apartment is a good idea. A long-time married couple constrained by time and obligation. Stephen Karam, in his...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Blue Bayou' weaves human fallibility, redemption

Filmmaker Justin Chon has built an impressive oeuvre over the past six years. An actor who broke out in the “Twilight” franchise, he has since dedicated his craft to writing and directing slice-of-life indie gems that depict the Asian-American experience. His latest, “Blue Bayou,” just might be Chon’s best yet.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Rudolf Vrba
whitmanwire.com

A brief review of James Corden’s crimes against humanity

James Kimberley Corden, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is neither a jack or master of any trade, yet Hollywood still suckles off his chapped teat like a newborn kitten. This is a brief review of his crimes. Notable works. The man has won 10 Emmys...
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

What Are Beliefs?

Unlike knowledge, beliefs tend to lack certainty or evidence. Passionate beliefs are infused with intense emotion and therefore are activating or motivating. People believe because they become emotionally attached to an idea. Beliefs have an evolutionary purpose in that they are used in calculations people make about future events. To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spoilertv.com

Evil - O is for Ovaphobia - Review: “Tail Positivity”

2.10 - “O Is for Ovaphobia”. So, wow! This episode brought a lot of old characters and storylines back, and may have even introduced us to ”The Manager”. First of all, Vanessa is back. I think we’ve only seen her once this season, and I’m glad writers didn’t just leave her behind. I don’t like the character, but she and Ben are an interesting couple so I’ll live with it. Ben deserves a little fun. When Maggie trashes Vanessa’s apartment she tearfully tells Ben that it’s over, she needs to find a way to separate from her twin. Ben’s a happy camper, and gently nudges his possible lady love (not really feeling his stammered, deer-in-the-headlights reply to Van’s “I love you”) toward Kristen for a little therapy. Vanessa wants to go a different direction. She and Ben visit Marie, the store owner and possible voodoo priestess who helped Lila and her friend battle zombies earlier this season. Vaness explains that she wants to separate from her dead twin, Maggie, who she believes is attached to her by her left arm. Marie does a good job and Vanessa feels great! So great that the next time Ben visits she looks and behaves differently, seducing him with little effort. She tells him that she feels liberated now, and waves her right arm in the air. Should be the left arm, though. Over time and numerous sexal encounters Ben decides that Marie banished the wrong sister, and Maggie cheerfully confirms this. Which I thought, too. And possibly the rest of you as well. Then when Ben is sprawled on the floor, pants down and waiting for Maggie to rejoin him in Round Two, Vanessa calls him. Yep, Vanessa. She is on her way home, and Ben is horrified. Are there actually two of them now? As Maggie tells her sister about her and Ben’s carnal exploits Ben grabs the phone away from her, only to get a dial tone and then voicemail. I am so very confused.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Slovakian Jews#Academy Awards#Oscar Entry#Auschwitz Birkenau#Nazi#Freddy And Valer#British#The Red Cross#Evolution Films#Czech#Polish#German
Variety

‘Birds of Paradise’ Review: An Intriguing YA Blend of ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Suspiria’

If close female friendships were a dance, they could well be ballet: intimate, harmonious, demanding and — when friends mean everything in one’s formative years — brutally high-stakes. In “Birds of Paradise,” writer-director Sarah Adina Smith (“Legion”) tells a scrumptious and entertaining tale about the go-for-broke nature of youthful companionship, spinning a cunning yarn of female enmity and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Paris’ ultra-competitive professional ballet scene. Her source is A.K. Small’s “Bright Burning Stars,” a bestselling young-adult novel Smith adapts with grown-up panache, without shortchanging the girly pleasures of the genre while upgrading them with a healthy dose...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Humans – Tiff 2021 Review

If you were to tell me one of the most uncomfortable and skin-crawling films from TIFF 2021 would be an adaptation of a stage play about a family drama, I would not believe you. But here we are, with the adaptation of Stephen Karam’s 2015 play The Humans. Directed by Karam himself. This odd film takes the stress and struggle of the family gathering we all know and avoid to a new interpretation that is profoundly chilling and relatable.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Camp Siegfried, Old Vic review - the banality of evil, brilliantly served up

Basic training: Luke Thallon and Patsy Ferran in 'Camp Siegfried'Images by Manuel Harlan. A world premiere at the Old Vic, Wohl's two-hander shines a scary and pertinent light on a Nazi training ground in the 1930s that is seen to have all sorts of ongoing repercussions for today. That a potentially slippery text is as well realised as it is pays tribute, and then some, to a creative team working in complete harmony, starting with an impeccable cast, Luke Thallon and Patsy Ferran, who deliver the play's darkening affect well across the finish line.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Why has Sabina Nessa’s murder not dominated the news? Take a wild guess

In the past few days we have woken up to devastating news every morning – the senseless murders of bright young women gone too soon; dreams and aspirations abruptly brought to a tragic end.Gabrielle Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming; the gut-wrenching Killmarsh murders; and then Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old primary school teacher is believed to have been murdered as she walked home on Saturday afternoon, her body found near a community centre in south east London. Her case, of course, bears a painful resemblance to Sarah Everard’s murder six months ago.While all three stories make for grim reading and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MovieWeb

Benedetta Trailer #2 Entangles a Disturbed Nun in a Forbidden Love Affair

IFC Films has released a new teaser trailer for Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven's latest feature. Telling the true story of a love affair between nuns in an Italian convent during the 17th century, the title first premiered in July at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where it was up for the Palme d'Or. The movie is now set for a wider release on Dec. 3, and you can check out the new teaser below.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Catholic Protesters Gather Outside NYFF Premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nun Drama ‘Benedetta’

Catholic protesters descended on Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center for the New York Film Festival premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s scandalous lesbian nun drama “Benedetta.” The movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to shock and acclaim, stars Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini, a novice nun in the 17th century who joins an Italian convent and has a lesbian love affair with another nun. IFC Films, which opens the “Basic Instinct” and “Elle” director’s latest on December 3 stateside, confirmed to IndieWire that the protest was, indeed, not a publicity stunt. Festival attendees shared news and photos of the protest...
RELIGION
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Star Wars Visions Review

Offering nine short stories from some of the hottest anime studios at this time, Star Wars Visions manages to be a showcase of gorgeous animation hampered by a lot of same-yness or downright boring storytelling.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Amalia Ulman Brings Us ‘The Grifters,’ with Compassion and Laughter, in ‘El Planeta’

“El Planeta” is a graceful willow of a movie. The distributor is tiny; it was made on a whisper of a budget, with a crew of five, in black-and-white. It’s also the kind of movie that makes you want to talk fast, so people can learn how great it is before their attention spans are flattened by the tsunami of awards-season marketing. The debut feature of Argentine-born Spanish artist-turned-filmmaker Amalia Ulman, Sundance 2021 premiere “El Planeta” is all her: She’s the director, writer, producer, and star, one of only three named characters in the film. (One is her own mother, Ale...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy