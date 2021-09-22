'The Auschwitz Report' Review: When Human Evils Defy Belief

2.10 - “O Is for Ovaphobia”. So, wow! This episode brought a lot of old characters and storylines back, and may have even introduced us to ”The Manager”. First of all, Vanessa is back. I think we’ve only seen her once this season, and I’m glad writers didn’t just leave her behind. I don’t like the character, but she and Ben are an interesting couple so I’ll live with it. Ben deserves a little fun. When Maggie trashes Vanessa’s apartment she tearfully tells Ben that it’s over, she needs to find a way to separate from her twin. Ben’s a happy camper, and gently nudges his possible lady love (not really feeling his stammered, deer-in-the-headlights reply to Van’s “I love you”) toward Kristen for a little therapy. Vanessa wants to go a different direction. She and Ben visit Marie, the store owner and possible voodoo priestess who helped Lila and her friend battle zombies earlier this season. Vaness explains that she wants to separate from her dead twin, Maggie, who she believes is attached to her by her left arm. Marie does a good job and Vanessa feels great! So great that the next time Ben visits she looks and behaves differently, seducing him with little effort. She tells him that she feels liberated now, and waves her right arm in the air. Should be the left arm, though. Over time and numerous sexal encounters Ben decides that Marie banished the wrong sister, and Maggie cheerfully confirms this. Which I thought, too. And possibly the rest of you as well. Then when Ben is sprawled on the floor, pants down and waiting for Maggie to rejoin him in Round Two, Vanessa calls him. Yep, Vanessa. She is on her way home, and Ben is horrified. Are there actually two of them now? As Maggie tells her sister about her and Ben’s carnal exploits Ben grabs the phone away from her, only to get a dial tone and then voicemail. I am so very confused.

