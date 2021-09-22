CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

"Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

KGO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- - "Late Night LaMonte" struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

Padres snap skid, outlast Giants 9-6

With a much-needed 9-6 win, the San Diego Padres finally broke the losing streak that caused them to drop out of a playoff position. Seven of the Padres runs were driven in with two outs, as the team finally found a way to get clutch hits when they needed. Fernando Tatis Jr. put together a four* hit day, Adam Frazier added four more, and Jurickson Profar hit a rare home run that proved to be much-needed insurance.
Giants win ninth straight, take down the Padres 6-1

Many people have asked me, “What makes you like baseball so much?” And there are so many answers I can give them — how a batter’s eyes glitter as he watches his home run leave the yard; the grind of a 162-game season culminating in a euphoric postseason release; the way Lincecum’s hair spiraled out behind him as he fell sideways off the mound; the Dodgers losing, both blowouts and close games, at home and far away, in June, May, July, and September, on days that end with “y” and those that don’t — but at the end of the day, it always comes back to just one true answer: stories. I love the game not just for the moments, but because of how those moments are spun together to create narratives. Arcs of redemption, success, falls from grace and prodigal sons returning, breakouts from new faces and old ones alike, the way you can weave the threads of individual seasons into the tapestry of the whole season. How the game mythologizes itself.
Giants maintain NL West lead with crazy comeback win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday, San Diego’s two biggest athletes addressed the media together for the first time since they were caught on camera screaming at each other in the dugout. The Padres organization fired its farm director of seven seasons. Then they blew a 4-1 lead to the Giants for their fourth straight loss and ninth of its last 11 games.
Padres drop 5th straight game, lose 6-1 to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Buster Posey homered in the first inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the third, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 for their ninth straight victory a day after becoming the first team in the big leagues to clinch a playoff berth.
Giants' streak reaches 9; Posey, DeSclafani ignite 6-1 win over Padres

One of the reasons the Giants have been so successful in 2021 is they protect their assets, and that includes two of their most precious commodities: Buster Posey’s legs. Regular rest has allowed Posey to remain fresh and strong in the second half, for the first time in years, and now that we’re into September, it’s clear the game plan has paid off.
Photos: The SF Giants win ninth in a row with a 6-1 win over the Padres

The Giants’ nine-game win streak is the club’s longest since San Francisco won 10 in a row under Felipe Alou from May 20-31, 2004. Gabe Kapler’s offense has scored at least six runs in all nine games during the streak, marking the Giants’ longest stretch of scoring at least six runs since the 1929 club did so in 15 consecutive games.
Padres Stumped Again, Suffer Sloppy 6-1 Loss to Giants

Buster Posey homered in the first inning and beat out an infield single then scored the go-ahead run on an error in the third, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory a day after becoming the first team in the big leagues to clinch a playoff berth.
Padres Come Alive at the Plate, Top Giants 9-6 to End Skid

Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6 Wednesday night and ending the Giants' nine-game winning streak. Adam Frazier got four hits and Manny Machado doubled twice for the Padres, who...
Padres beat Giants 7-6 in 10 innings

The Padres beat the Giants 7-6 in 10 innings as the bats came alive. The Padres got home runs from Trent Grisham and Ha-Seong Kim and totaled 9 hits. After the game, Jayce Tingler spoke with the media.
Giants Observations: Late Heroics Finish Off 6-5 Win Vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers entered the final two weeks of the season separated by just a game in the standings. The first night of the finishing stretch was even closer than that, but the Giants once again escaped with the NL West lead. They overcame...
