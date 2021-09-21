Sept. 13: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "sc - small claims $2,501 - $5,000" cases
2021-SC-005175-O Flynn Lavrar (plaintiff's attorney) Jeffrey Kahn (plaintiff's attorney) Rafael Caraballo Va Zquez (plaintiff's attorney) Rafael Caraballo Va Zquez (plaintiff's attorney) Synchrony Bank v. James Mills. 2021-SC-052250-O Jessica Fagen (plaintiff's attorney) LVNV Funding LLC v. Irene Bell. 2021-SC-052077-O Kyle Melanson (plaintiff's attorney) Synchrony Bank v. Danielle Valadez. 2021-SC-052248-O Jessica Fagen...flarecord.com
