Sept. 13: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "sc - small claims $2,501 - $5,000" cases

A former employee at Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is speaking out about safety issues and workplace culture at the space company. In an exclusive "CBS Mornings" interview with "60 Minutes+" correspondent Laurie Segall, the former employee, Alexandra Abrams, described pressure from leadership, including Bezos, that led to concerns from engineers and other technical staff about whether "making progress" was taking precedence over safety.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 HOURS AGO