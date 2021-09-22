Man yells at boy, 10, and cops attitude with officers: Solon Police Blotter

At 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18, police were called to a home on a report that a boy, 10, was being yelled at by a neighbor and that the boy was afraid he would be hurt. Officers learned that the boy was playing basketball with two friends when his neighbor, 40, arrived home in a car with his wife, 39. The boy believed the man and his wife were arguing because he heard coarse language. The boy also believed the argument may have been physical.