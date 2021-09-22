CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon, OH

Man yells at boy, 10, and cops attitude with officers: Solon Police Blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18, police were called to a home on a report that a boy, 10, was being yelled at by a neighbor and that the boy was afraid he would be hurt. Officers learned that the boy was playing basketball with two friends when his neighbor, 40, arrived home in a car with his wife, 39. The boy believed the man and his wife were arguing because he heard coarse language. The boy also believed the argument may have been physical.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Police investigate fake $100 bill: Medina Police Blotter

An unknown man reportedly passed a counterfeit $100 bill at an establishment at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 24. Police were still investigating the incident. A driver was cited for improper backing following a traffic crash that resulted in minor injuries at 9:39 a.m. Sept. 24 at South Harmony Street and East Smith Road.
MEDINA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Beachwood, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Solon, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Solon, OH
City
Maple Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron man gets 15 years in prison on weapons violations

AKRON, Ohio — A 29-year-old man with a criminal record was sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal weapons charges. Jackie Mitchell Jr., of Akron, was sentenced last week by federal Judge Benita Pearson, according to prosecutors with the Northern District of Ohio. Mitchell had pleaded guilty in June to charges of felon in possession of firearm and possession of an unregistered short-barrel shotgun.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Cleveland.com

Which 10 Ohio counties have the most COVID-19 deaths?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County has the highest COVID-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic of any Ohio county. The counties with the most COVID-19 deaths are Cuyahoga (2,341), Franklin (1,574) and Hamilton (1,326), according data through last week from the Ohio Department of Health. These counties surround...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Basketball#Solon Police Blotter#Lexus#Ovi
Cleveland.com

How to watch the funeral for longtime Cleveland diocese Bishop Anthony M. Pilla

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bishop Anthony M. Pilla, who served as bishop for the Diocese of Cleveland from 1981 to 2006, is being laid to rest Tuesday morning. The funeral Mass begins at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. The Diocese of Cleveland’s current Bishop Edward Malesic will be the main celebrant. Father Edward Estok, pastor of St. Albert the Great Parish in North Royalton, will provide the homily.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy