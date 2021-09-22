BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pioneers, Rangers tie

Providence senior Billy Hoke challenges Justin Cromwell for ball during the Pioneers’ 2-1 loss at Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Photo by Joe Ullrich

FERDINAND — Class A No. 2 Providence played host Forest Park, which is ranked eighth, to a 1-1 tie Tuesday night.

Billy Hoke had the lone goal, off an assist from Luke Jorden, for the Pioneers.

Charlie Scott had three saves in goal for Providence (6-2-3), which visits Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

OLYMPIANS OUTLAST HIGHLANDERS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Columbus East held off host Floyd Central for a 2-1 in a battle between Hoosier Hills Conference leaders Tuesday night.

The Olympians (8-3-1, 4-0) led 1-0 at intermission before Chris Quisenberry boosted their lead to 2-0 in the second half. The Highlanders scored with about five minutes left in the match, but it wasn't enough.

Floyd Central (10-3, 4-1) next visits Columbus North at 7 p.m. Thursday night.