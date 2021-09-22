UK to pay tens of millions to get carbon dioxide pumping again

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s deal with CF Industries to get the American company to restart the production of carbon dioxide (CO2) after soaring gas prices will cost tens of millions of pounds, Environment Secretary George Eustice said.

“It’s going to be into many millions, possibly the tens of millions but it’s to underpin some of those fixed costs,” Eustice told Sky. “They’re big costly plants”

“We need the market to adjust, the food industry knows there’s going to be a sharp rise in the cost of carbon dioxide,” he said.

He said that if the government had not acted, then there would have been food supply problems. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)