Contra Costa County 2021-22 Teacher of the Year finalists to be honored Thursday night

All 21 TOYs will be honored at the annual Teacher of the Year Gala, this year being broadcast virtually. On the evening of Thursday, September 23, 2021, all 21 TOYs from each school and college district in the county will be honored at the annual Teacher of the Year Gala, this year being broadcast virtually on the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) website, on YouTube and on edTV (Comcast Cable Channel 32). This will be followed by the four finalists giving their three- to five-minute speeches (same speeches given in July). The excitement-filled evening will come to a dramatic close with the announcement of the 2021-2022 Contra Costa County Teachers of the Year.