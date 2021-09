With the release today of Riot Games’ new State of the Agents blog, the studio has given fans some up-to-date insights into the development and current plans for Valorant’s Agents. Foremost in this update, coming at the very end, was confirmation that the game’s next new Agent will be a Sentinel. The teaser also offers an idea of this new character’s play-style and focus.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO