(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Kyle Soper of Manorville celebrated his third Buzz Chew Chevrolet NASCAR Modified title in the past four seasons at Riverhead Raceway the only way he knows how, with a victory in the regular season finale. Soper, 25 came to the 50-lap event not only having secured the Riverhead title but also on Friday he was announced as the New York State champion in Division 1 of the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO