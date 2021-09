Santiago Ormeno and Santiago Colombatto struck as Club Leon sealed their place in the Leagues Cup final with a 2-0 win over 10-man Pumas UNAM on Wednesday. The Liga MX side will face the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer in the Las Vegas showpiece on Sept. 22 in what will be the first ever meeting between the sides. Seattle beat Santos 1-0 in the other semifinal earlier this week thanks to Raul Ruidiaz's stoppage-time winner.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO