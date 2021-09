It was announced that the Edmonton Oilers will cement the legacy of a retired defenceman that helped them to win five Stanley Cups. Kevin Lowe’s No. 4 will be raised to the rafters on November 5, before the New York Rangers take on the Oilers at Rogers Place. The mark left on the city of Edmonton by Lowe is greater than just on the ice. He was a leader on and off the ice, not only with his teammates but with the community.