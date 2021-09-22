CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

From praise to criticism, Contra Costa Co. vaccine mandate draws wide range of responses

By J.R. Stone
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

Wednesday, a new vaccine requirement will go into place in Contra Costa County. The health order says people 12 and older must show either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past three days if they plan on eating inside a restaurant or working out at a gym.

"I just want to tell everyone it's not the business, it's not this restaurant, it's the government doing these rules, we have to follow them whether we like them or not," says Galy Ceja.

Ceja is a hostess and server at Limon Rotisserie in Walnut Creek, and is standing up for herself and those she works with. She's trying to make sure patrons don't get mad at her for enforcing proof of vaccination come Wednesday.

"I feel like it's a good thing and a bad thing," she said. "Some people don't understand and are going to cause a problem, and then it's good so that way we feel more safe," says Ceja.

The owner of Danville Bowl made it clear on social media that he's refusing to enforce the indoor mask mandate.

The county's vaccination requirements will also be in place for all gyms.

"I'm in the gym five days a week, I workout, I take care of myself, I'm healthy as hell and I don't drink, I don't do drugs. They want to make me take a vaccine that I'm not comfortable with, I think it's ridiculous." says Jim Tallarico of Danville.

Tallarico says he doesn't want the vaccine and may be forced to cancel his gym memberships in Contra Costa County and instead workout where there is no vaccine requirement in San Joaquin County.

"Let's not force things onto people, 'you're either going to do this or you're an outcast,' basically is what they're trying to say right," says Tallarico.

But Stanford's Dr. Anne Liu says from a public health standpoint, a vaccine requirement in a case like this where people are taking their masks off indoors, makes perfect sense.

"We require vaccination for many other settings, and aside from the COVID-19 vaccination, have vaccination requirements for our kids to be in school," says Dr. Liu.

"It is a peace of mind and at the end of the day. It does make me feel a little better knowing that people are vaccinated, or their testing negative for COVID, so I think it's a good thing," says Joanna Cabral, who lives in Contra Costa County.

Comments / 30

debra
6d ago

If I have to show I’m vaccinated to eat inside a restaurant ,go to a gym , bar , or any other place , I will not patronize those places at all. They will lose my business hands down .Let’s c how it works for them

Reply(4)
26
ch
6d ago

A vaccine mandate is illegal and immoral. Biden is joining Hitler as one if histories most evil men with this effort to force an experimental drug into Americans. An experimental drug so untrusted by it's own manufacturers that they will not take it, and required that Biden shield them from liability when others took it. Again, biden is demonstrating that Democrats are evil....and defining a segment of the population that has a slave mentality and will do anything the STATE orders. A mentality that is most accepting of socialism and hateful of American individualism. A mentality that does not deserve American citizenship........So as the unvaccinated are being discriminated against by this evil, their choices are limited. Either quit and let the vaccinated slaves do all the work, stay and sue, or submit to the vaccine mandate and take out your anger on the business and it's employees.  Remember...."All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.” ~ Edmund Burke

Reply(4)
20
Run Forest Run
6d ago

If the vaccine works then you are protected if you get it. If it doesn’t the government should not force people to get jabbed w a needle that produces unknown side effects. The truth is they really don’t know the long term side effects of this vaccine. I got mine but still think people should have the right to make their own decision. What ever happened to the gov. Not getting between patient and doctor and “hands off my body”?

Reply(6)
16
 

