"Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Late Night LaMonte" struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

State
Colorado State
