MLB

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Turns in short outing

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodriguez allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Rodriguez turned in a decent performance from a run prevention and strikeout perspective. However, he was extremely inefficient and needed 92 pitches to record just 13 outs. As a result, he lost out on a chance to earn the win. Rodriguez has been frustratingly inconsistent across his last six starts. In that span, he's turned in three outings of 4.1 innings or fewer and posted a 10.03 ERA. On the other hand, he's turned in a quality start in the other three appearances and maintained a 1.89 ERA in those efforts.

NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Should return Tuesday

Perez (illness) is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuedsay's game against Seattle, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Perez has been kept away from the team due to COVID-19, but he should be back in the bullpen Tuesday. He's accrued a 4.88 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a 92:35 K:BB across 107 innings so far in 2021.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Out of lineup Tuesday

Schwarber is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners. The left-hander will take a seat versus lefty Tyler Anderson. He has struggled recently, recording zero hits and striking out nine times in 15 at-bats over his last four contests. Alex Verdugo will take over in left field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Stephen Gonsalves: Sent down

Gonsalves was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Gonsalves has spent nearly the last two weeks in the big leagues, but he'll head back to the minors following the activation of both Hirokazu Sawamura (COVID-19) and Austin Davis (personal). Gonsalves allowed two runs on two hits and struck out four across 4.1 frames during his time with the Red Sox.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Mops up win

Perez allowed one unearned run while striking out two over one inning in Wednesday's 9-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners. The Red Sox plated six runs in the top half of the 10th inning and had Perez mop up in a low-leverage situation. He balked the runner placed at second base to third before allowing him to score on a groundball out. This was the left-hander's first game back since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Perez provides a boost to a bullpen that was hit hard by COVID-19, but he's not expected to pitch in high-leverage spots.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Mishandles grounder

Schwarber misplayed a groundball at first base that led to three unearned runs in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners. Schwarber is relatively new to first base, and the seventh-inning miscue proved to be costly as the Red Sox slipped into a tie for the second and final wild-card spot in the AL. It was his fourth game at first base, all coming within the last two weeks.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brad Peacock: Sent to Triple-A

Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Peacock was promoted to the big leagues Sunday prior to the series finale against the White Sox, but he failed to take the mound and will not head back to the minors. He's appeared twice for Boston in 2021, surrendering nine runs on six hits while fanning three across 5.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Nearing rehab stint

Duran (illness) is working out with Triple-A Worcester and should begin a rehab assignment within the next couple days, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Duran has been on the COVID-19 IL since Sept. 3 when he tested positive for the virus, and he'll play some games in the minors to get back up to speed before rejoining the Red Sox. The 25-year-old should only require a few rehab games with Worcester, so he could be activated from the IL within the next week.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Ends homer drought

Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-4 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday. Batting eighth, Verdugo singled in the fifth inning and drove in two with a homer to right in the eighth as part of a five-run inning. The long ball was his first since Aug. 23. Verdugo is now up to 13 homers on the season, setting a new career high, albeit in more games than any of his other campaigns.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Rehab assignment nears

Arroyo (illness) is working out with Triple-A Worcester and is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next couple days, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Arroyo has been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 in late August, but he was cleared to rejoin the team for workouts...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: On bench Wednesday

Verdugo isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over Seattle, and he'll get a breather for Wednesday's series finale. Enrique Hernandez will shift to center field while Jose Iglesias starts at second base.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jose Iglesias: Nabs fourth straight start

Iglesias will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Mariners. Iglesias will stay in the lineup for the fourth straight game, making his third consecutive start at the keystone. Even so, Iglesias can't be counted on to play regularly at second base, especially after Xander Bogaerts recently returned from the COVID-19 injured list. Enrique Hernandez will typically pick up most of the work at the keystone, but he'll shift to center field Wednesday with the lefty-hitting Alex Verdugo taking a seat versus Mariners southpaw Marco Gonzales.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Five strong innings

Eovaldi got a no-decision in an 8-4 win over Seattle on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in five innings. Eovaldi brought his typical quality stuff Tuesday aside from a fourth inning that saw him permit both runs charged to his ledger. The nine strikeouts were one off his season high and the 31-year-old has now recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of his last three games. Dating back to his Aug. 11 start, Eovaldi has a 1.90 ERA in 44.2 innings across eight starts.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Huge pinch hit in win

Schwarber delivered a three-run double as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Seattle. A day after mishandling a groundball that led to three unearned runs and coming off an 0-for-16 slump, Schwarber delivered a clutch double that gave Boston a lead. With first baseman Bobby Dalbec on a roll, the Red Sox are not desperate to replace him with Schwarber, which was the putative reason for acquiring the latter. Schwarber will continue to get at-bats in the outfield and as the designated hitter on a regular basis.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Sitting against southpaw

Schwarber is not starting Friday against the Orioles and left-hander Keegan Akin, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Schwarber will move to the bench after driving in a pair and scoring twice in Wednesday's win over Seattle. Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe will start in the outfield from left to right.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Earns third save

Richards struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Orioles on Sunday. Richards needed just eight pitches to quickly roll through the Orioles and finish off the 8-6 victory. Since being moved to the bullpen, the 33-year-old righty has given up just two earned runs through 20.2 innings (0.87 ERA) with a 25:8 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.53 through 131 frames.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Scores twice, drives in two

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 win against Baltimore. Hernandez drew a walk and scored in the first inning before doubling in a run in the second. He later drove in the game-tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh. It was Hernandez's second straight multi-hit game, improving his season slash line to .251/.335/.447 with 78 runs scored and 54 extra-base hits. Sunday was his third multi-hit game since returning from the injured list on Sep. 7.
