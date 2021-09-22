Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Turns in short outing

Rodriguez allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Rodriguez turned in a decent performance from a run prevention and strikeout perspective. However, he was extremely inefficient and needed 92 pitches to record just 13 outs. As a result, he lost out on a chance to earn the win. Rodriguez has been frustratingly inconsistent across his last six starts. In that span, he's turned in three outings of 4.1 innings or fewer and posted a 10.03 ERA. On the other hand, he's turned in a quality start in the other three appearances and maintained a 1.89 ERA in those efforts.