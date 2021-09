Eovaldi got a no-decision in an 8-4 win over Seattle on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in five innings. Eovaldi brought his typical quality stuff Tuesday aside from a fourth inning that saw him permit both runs charged to his ledger. The nine strikeouts were one off his season high and the 31-year-old has now recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of his last three games. Dating back to his Aug. 11 start, Eovaldi has a 1.90 ERA in 44.2 innings across eight starts.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO