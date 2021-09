Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Astros. Ohtani went deep off Cristian Javier in the eighth inning. It was his 45th long ball of the season and first since Sept. 10, and he now trails Vladimir Guerrero and Salvador Perez by one. Although he's having a historic season, the 26-year-old was slashing just .171/.293/.300 in his last 20 games prior to Tuesday.