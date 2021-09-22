Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in loss
Contreras went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI against Minnesota in a loss Tuesday. The backstop put Chicago on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, and he gave the Cubs their first lead two innings later with a solo shot to left field. The homer was his 21st of the campaign, good for second among National League catchers behind Will Smith. Contreras has blasted three long balls in his past five games, going 5-for-16 with six RBI over that span.www.cbssports.com
