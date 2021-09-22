CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in loss

Cover picture for the articleContreras went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI against Minnesota in a loss Tuesday. The backstop put Chicago on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, and he gave the Cubs their first lead two innings later with a solo shot to left field. The homer was his 21st of the campaign, good for second among National League catchers behind Will Smith. Contreras has blasted three long balls in his past five games, going 5-for-16 with six RBI over that span.

Chicago Tribune

3 thoughts as the Chicago Cubs kick off their final homestand of the season, including Willson Contreras getting hot before an interesting offseason

There were moments Tuesday night at Wrigley Field when it was apparent why the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins are positioned to draft within the top 10 picks next year. Draft order rather than the postseason is on the line in the two-game series, which began with a 9-5 Cubs loss that required 13 pitchers and 353 pitches in a 4-hour, 5-minute game on a chilly, windy night. It kicked off the ...
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sergio Alcantara: Swipes bag in loss

Alcantara went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Brewers. Alcantara notched his only base hit of the night in the fourth when he drove in a run to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. He would end up stealing his third base of the year before the inning ended. The 24-year-old shortstop has now logged a hit in four straight games and picked up his first RBI since Sept. 4. For the year, Alcantara is slashing .202/.305/.311 with three homers, 11 RBI, 26 runs scored and 26:60 BB:K over 214 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Implodes in loss

Wick (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over 0.2 innings and took the loss Friday against the Brewers. He did strike out two batters in the outing. Wick entered to begin the eighth trying to protect a one-run lead and failed in his pursuit. The right-hander struck out two of the first three batters he faced but couldn't finish the job. He allowed a base hit to knot the game at five and then loaded the bases before Kolten Wong drove in two more. Wick was then relieved of his duties and was charged with another run after the Brewers capitalized on a wild pitch from Dillon Maples. Friday's meltdown was pretty uncharacteristic of Wick, who came in with five straight scoreless appearances and had 12:2 K:BB over that span. The 28-year-old now owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 17.1 innings. He should still be the top option to close for the Cubs despite Friday's ugly outcome.
Minnesota State
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
FanSided

Phillies set surprising franchise record in loss to Cubs

The Phillies and Odubel Herrera made franchise history early in Tuesday’s game. The Philadelphia Phillies set a franchise record in their 6-3 series-opening defeat against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday evening at Citizens Bank Park. And, it did not take long for them to do so. Facing right-hander Adrian Sampson to...
neworleanssun.com

Cubs homer twice, hand Phillies sixth loss in seven

Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and a double to help the Chicago Cubs beat the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Tuesday. Alfonso Rivas also homered for the Cubs (66-79), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Chicago starter Adrian Sampson (1-2) tossed five-plus innings and gave up four hits and...
Willson Contreras
Homer
arcamax.com

Kyle Gibson makes costly mistakes on fastballs in the fifth inning of Phillies' 6-3 loss to Cubs

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson was unhittable for 12 batters Tuesday night. Then, for 12 pitches, he couldn’t record an out. With the punchless Phillies desperate for quality starts, especially from their top three pitchers, Gibson turned in a quintessentially Jekyll-and-Hyde performance in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, another team that’s playing out the string after strip-mining its roster at the trade deadline.
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Jason Heyward Goes on IL After Baserunning Collision

Heyward lands on concussion IL after baserunning collision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs placed Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion injured list Tuesday following the outfielder's scary collision running the bases over the weekend. Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford's knee struck Heyward's head as Heyward slid into third...
Schwindel's HR, attitude key for Cubs in loss

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not often that a home run by a visiting player -- in Philadelphia of all places -- elicits an ovation loud enough to drown out the boos of the home fans. Then again, it's not often that a group of fans sitting behind the visitor's dugout sport custom T-shirts with a player's face plastered on them, and his moniker scrawled underneath.
philliesnation.com

Lifeless Phillies fall back to .500 with loss to Cubs

You couldn’t have asked for a better start: Odúbel Herrera led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and Kyle Gibson didn’t allow a hit from Chicago Cubs batters through the first four innings of the game. And yet, against a team that is over a...
Daily Herald

Cubs loss leads to Brewers clinching their spot

MILWAUKEE -- Manny Pina homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a...
cubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (9/18/21): Brewers 6, Cubs 4 – Happ, Contreras Hit Bombs in Loss

Despite some clutch hits, the Cubs dropped their fourth straight and second in as many nights to Milwaukee in an exciting back-and-forth game that ended up 6-4. The Cubs hadn’t had much luck against Corbin Burnes in two previous starts and did strike out 11 times again in this one, but they were scrappy and scratched together three runs against him.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sergio Alcantara: Goes deep as pinch hitter

Alcantara hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat in an 8-5 loss to the Cardinals in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. The 25-year-old put the Cubs on the board with a two-run blast off Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes in the sixth inning. Alcantara started the second game of the twin bill, but he went 0-for-3 and pitched one-third of an inning in the 12-4 blowout loss. The infielder hasn't shown much as a hitter lately either, going just 12-for-50 (.240) across 18 games in September. He owns a .200/.306/.321 slash line with four homers, 13 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases through 223 plate appearances this year.
NewsBreak
brewcrewball.com

Brewers just miss sweep in 6-4 series finale loss to Cubs

A day of missed opportunities led the Brewers to a 4-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs to close out the I-94 showdown series. The Crew loaded the bases or put the leadoff runner on in all but two innings. They left eleven stranded and went 2-11 with runners in scoring position. They threatened all day, but it was the Cubs who made the game-deciding rally in the eighth.
Chicago Sun-Times

Seven-run third inning not enough for Cubs in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -— The Cubs’ offense already was having a solid series against the Phillies, scoring 11 runs in the first two games and putting together strong at-bats. But the hitters saved their best for the last game with a seven-run third inning. It wasn’t enough, however, in a 17-8 loss.
chatsports.com

Homers sink Cubs in 5-4 loss to the Brewers

It was walks that hurt the Cubs in Friday’s loss against the Brewers, but in Saturday’s game, it was the long ball that sunk the Cubs. The Cubs and Brewers were tied at 4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning with reliever Scott Effross in to face Manny Pina, who had already gone deep against starter Justin Steele in the second inning.
