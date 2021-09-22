Cubs' Willson Contreras: Goes deep in loss

Wick (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over 0.2 innings and took the loss Friday against the Brewers. He did strike out two batters in the outing. Wick entered to begin the eighth trying to protect a one-run lead and failed in his pursuit. The right-hander struck out two of the first three batters he faced but couldn't finish the job. He allowed a base hit to knot the game at five and then loaded the bases before Kolten Wong drove in two more. Wick was then relieved of his duties and was charged with another run after the Brewers capitalized on a wild pitch from Dillon Maples. Friday's meltdown was pretty uncharacteristic of Wick, who came in with five straight scoreless appearances and had 12:2 K:BB over that span. The 28-year-old now owns a 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 17.1 innings. He should still be the top option to close for the Cubs despite Friday's ugly outcome.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO