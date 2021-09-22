CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Tri-City Music Concert Association Presents Branden James & James Clark Live in Concert on October 12, 2021 in Borger, TX

Borger News-Herald
 7 days ago

BORGER, Tex. – (September 21, 2021) Soaring tenor, Branden James, and renowned cellist, James Clark, merged their individual musical genius to create a soulful and powerful concert experience that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired. The duet is bringing their unforgettable show to Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2021-2022 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.

www.borgernewsherald.com

