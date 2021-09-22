CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama and Costa Rica Arrest Dozens Over Migrant Smuggling Network

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE/PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Authorities in Costa Rica and Panama said on Tuesday they detained more than 40 people suspected of operating a cross-country people-trafficking organization by smuggling migrants overland to the United States. The network handled migrants from Asian and African countries and to a lesser extent people...

sandiegouniontribune.com

Bodies of 9 suspected migrants found in eastern Panama

PANAMA CITY — Nine bodies of suspected migrants have been found near a remote community in the Panamanian jungle close to the border with Colombia, local prosecutors said Friday. The bodies, including one child, were found near the Tuqueza and Canaán Membrillo rivers in the Emberá Wounaán indigenous region, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
Nevada Current

The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard the righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises […] The post The hypocrisy in how refugees are treated by the US government appeared first on Nevada Current.
IMMIGRATION
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border?

The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22 over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the country in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy […] The post Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

US Deports Russian Man Imprisoned for Cybercrimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprising development, a Russian man who was imprisoned in the U.S. for cybercrimes has been deported to Russia, officials said Tuesday. Aleksei Burkov, 31, facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international criminals. He was sentenced to nine years in prison last year after pleading guilty in federal court in Virginia.
U.S. POLITICS
communityjournal.net

Utterly Sickening: Treatment of Haitians at Mexican Border Sparks Outrage

After over 12,000 Haitian migrants gathered at the Mexican border, shocking footage of them being herded like cattle, whipped with horse lariats and treated in a way unlike any other immigrants entering the U.S. in recent memory became public. U.S. Border Control Agents on horseback were widely criticized as were...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Mexico celebrates 200 years of independence

Mexico celebrated the 200th anniversary of the country's independence from Spain on Monday with a commemoration featuring fireworks, theatre, and pyrotechnics in the capital's central plaza. In a ceremony that limited visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers used theatre, multimedia displays, and pyrotechnics to illustrate the country's pre-Hispanic history, including the war for independence.  
AMERICAS
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mexico tries to ease asylum backlog in face of frustrations

Trying to ease a backlog in Mexico’s asylum system and the resulting frustrations that drove thousands of applicants to head toward the U.S., Mexican officials opened a mammoth reception center outside a soccer stadium near the Guatemala border Tuesday.The Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, with the help of the National Guard and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, targeted those who had already made initial applications for protected status in Mexico but had waited months for an initial interview.The site outside Tapachula’s Olympic Stadium could handle as many as 2,000 people daily, said Alma Delia Cruz Márquez, the...
IMMIGRATION
Public Radio International PRI

Efforts to preserve Maleku culture in Costa Rica

Only a few hundred people who identify fully as Maleku remain in Costa Rica, where much of the Indigenous population has been decimated and assimilated into the colonial Spanish culture. Naomi Prioleau reports on efforts to preserve the Maleku language, traditions and identity.
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Migrants in Southern Mexico Scramble for Asylum Applications

TAPACHULA (Reuters) - Around 1,000 migrants flocked to a sports stadium in southern Mexico on Tuesday to claim appointments for requesting asylum in the country as the national refugee agency grapples with surging demand that has overwhelmed capacity. Thousands of other migrants have amassed in the city of Tapachula bordering...
IMMIGRATION

