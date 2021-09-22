Fresno developer files lawsuit against city, councilmember

A Fresno developer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Fresno and Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Cliff Tutelian accuses Arias of a "pay-to-play" scheme, asking for campaign contributions in exchange for help on a deal with the city on a parking lot.

He's demanding about $12.5 million.

Arias denies the accusations and says he's never been alone with Tutelian.

He says Tutelian has sent people to try to extort him by offering to drop the legal action in exchange for a no-bid sale on the parking lot.

The case is set for the first hearing in January.