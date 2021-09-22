CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Disney CEO defends studio amid Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dS77_0c45QJT300

Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek has once again defended the media and entertainment studio amid Scarlett Johansson ’s Black Widow lawsuit.

During an appearance at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday (20 September), the 61-year-old businessman was questioned about the compensation of Hollywood talent owing to the distribution models.

As per Deadline , he was asked about the advantages Disney has when it comes to “being a place that talent wants to work in a direct-to-consumer marketplace”.

While the media executive did not name either Johansson or the lawsuit, he said: “Certainly the world is changing and the talent deals going forward will have to reflect the fact that the world is changing.”

“We’re in a moment of time where films were envisioned under one understanding about what the world would be because frankly, it hadn’t changed much,” he added.

“So we’re sort of putting a square peg in a round hole right now where we’ve got a deal conceived under a certain set of conditions, that actually results in a movie that is being released in a completely different set of conditions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwTAB_0c45QJT300

He said the company would be thinking about those changes “as we do our future talent deals”.

Chapek revealed that presently, Disney is in “this sort of middle position, where we’re trying to do right by the talent”.

In July, Johansson initiated legal proceedings against Disney, alleging that the online release of Black Widow breached her contract.

The filing, which was reviewed by The Independent , alleged that Johansson’s compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow ’s box office performance, which was substantially lower than projected.

On 29 July, Disney responded to the lawsuit, saying in a statement: “Disney has fully complied with Ms Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Despite taking in $80m in the US over its opening weekend, Black Widow suffered an unexpectedly high drop-off rate going into its second week (69 per cent), which many have attributed in part to its simultaneous streaming release.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

How Disney Will Change Talent Contracts Following ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Disney has been involved in a very public lawsuit the past few months with actress Scarlett Johansson. Johansson, who played Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sued the company over their release of her film Black Widow simultaneously in movie theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, saying that it was a violation of her contract. The two parties have gone back and forth in recent weeks, with representatives speaking out from both sides, and today Disney CEO Bob Chapek had some more comments to share about how Disney compensates its talent.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh Were Totally Surprised About Black Widow’s Epic Motorcycle Stunt Scene

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When Marvel fans watch a movie like Black Widow, they're supposed to look at Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh riding a motorcycle through the streets of Budapest and think, ‘Hey, that looks fun and easy!’ Here’s a casual reminder that a single scene from Black Widow such as that one is actually a ton of work, and the lead actresses who play Natasha and Yelena actually did get on a bike on location to make the scene as immersive as it is.
MOVIES
southernminn.com

Jamie Lee Curtis backs Scarlett Johansson

Jamie Lee Curtis has warned people "don't f*** with" Scarlett Johansson. The 62-year-old actress has praised the 'Black Widow' star for her "brilliant" decision to sue Disney for breach of contract over their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney Plus at the same time as in cinemas in a tribute to the 36-year-old beauty for Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 issue.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
kiss951.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Don’t F–k’ With Scarlett Johansson

Jamie Lee Curtis is standing behind Scarlett Johansson and her lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract with Black Widow. Curtis, 62, wrote an opinion piece for Time Magazine yesterday (September 15), defending the 36-year-old actress for her “brilliant response to a real-life manipulation” by big film studios, warning readers “Don’t f–k” with her.
CELEBRITIES
My Clallam County

Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis and Scarlett Johansson make this year's 'TIME' 100 list

(NOTE LANGUAGE) TIME has released its TIME 100 list of influential people, and this year, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Jason Sudeikis, Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson, and Minari and The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yuen all made the list. Winslet was profiled by Academy Award-nominated actor and director Kenneth...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Sudeikis and Lil Nas X among Time 100 most influential artists

Time magazine unveiled its annual list of 100 most influential artists, entrepreneurs, sportspeople, activists and authors on Wednesday.Pop icon Britney Spears, actors Scarlett Johansson and Kate Winslet, filmmaker Chloe Zhao, and singers Dolly Parton and Billie Eilish, all rank among this year’s Time 100.News of Spears’ inclusion comes days after her father, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship arrangement that has controlled the singer’s estate and finances for 13 years. The Grammy winner’s bitter battle for independence has underscored the urgent need to overhaul the United States’ conservatorship system in its present form. Writing about Spears...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow
ComicBook

Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Has Great Response When Asked About Scarlett Johansson's Pay Dispute

It wasn't long after the release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ that actress Scarlett Johansson took her disagreement with The Walt Disney Company to court, suing the distributor of Marvel Studios' Phase Four feature film for breach of contract and eager to recover her owed payments. In the time since then fellow Marvel actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, and even Jamie Lee Curtis for good measure, have sounded off on the issue. Now one of Johansson's co-stars from Black Widow has spoken up about it with O-T Fagbenle bringing it all back to Earth for some fresh perspective.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thestreamable.com

What’s New on Disney Plus in October 2021: ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s Black Widow tells the back-story of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Black Widow was released in theaters and on Disney Premier Access on July 9, after being delayed from its original July 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Widow becomes available for all Disney+ subscribers to stream on October 6.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Important New Lawsuit Involves Black Widow Again, But This Time For A Totally Different Reason

At this very moment, The Walt Disney Company finds itself embroiled in a legal battle with Scarlett Johansson over the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release of Black Widow. Now, Marvel Entertainment, a subsidiary of Disney, is in a legal situation that involves the character, and it’s for a totally different reason. This past week, the company filed five lawsuits in an attempt to block the heirs of several comic book creators from laying claim to the copyrights of several of the comic book company’s biggest characters.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Unveils ‘Bridgerton’s Massive Viewership In Data Dump, Talks Disney & Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit, More ‘Stranger Things’ & Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy