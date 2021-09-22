CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

XPEV - Free Report) closed at $36.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

UNH - Free Report) closed at $405.27, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 2.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

WY - Free Report) closed at $37.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Coming into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had gained 3.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.
WEYERHAEUSER, WI
Zacks.com

Why You Should Invest in Quality Stocks & ETFs Now

Stocks had a roller coaster ride in September. Last Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their worst one-day declines since May on concerns surrounding the Chinese property developer Evergrande. They rebounded strongly later in the week particularly after the Fed signaled it may start to taper its bond purchases in November.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xpeng Inc#Adr#Xpev#Dips#Xpev Free Report#The Zacks Rank#The Auto Tires Trucks#The Zacks Industry Rank#Zacks Com
Zacks.com

Top 5 Sales Growth Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

Steady sales growth is the key to survival for any business. Sales growth not only provides an insight into product demand and pricing power but also is vital for growth projections and strategic decision making. Yet, often investors fail to consider sales growth as a dependable metric for picking profitable...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why Semiconductor ETFs Are Looking Attractive for Q4

The semiconductor industry has been increasingly gaining investors attention backed by its bright prospects. Per International Data Corporation (IDC) data, global semiconductor industry sales are expected to increase 17.3% in 2021, up from a rise of 10.8% in 2020. Overall, the semiconductor market is projected to be worth around $600 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% through the forecast period (according to the IDC report).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Consider Ecovyst (ECVT) Stock Now?

ECVT - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:. PE Ratio. A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

SMP - Free Report) : This manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days. Standard Motor Products, Inc. Price and Consensus. Standard Motor Products, Inc....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Kohl's (KSS): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

KSS - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Retail - Regional Department Stores space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Altice USA stock falls after downgrades

Shares of Altice USA are off 5.7% in Monday trading after analysts at Credit Suisse and Raymond James downgraded the stock. Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson wrote that he has concerns about the company, even though the stock is "trading well below its likely asset value" and management is being more aggressive with its fiber buildouts. "[W]e have been wrong on Altice's current broadband competitiveness and near-to-mid term growth outlook, and expect management's new investment strategy (to be detailed with 3Q21 earnings) will take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin bearing fruit," he wrote, while lowering his rating to neutral from outperform and reducing his target price to $24 from $46. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV also took a more cautious view on the stock, "following recent management commentary detailing broadband adds pressure and the strategic shift toward heavier investment and away from buybacks," which he said "were a key part of the value proposition for ATUS shareholders" Louthan downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Altice shares have lost 44% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added about 4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Invest in American Financial (AFG)

AFG - Free Report) improving pricing, high renewal ratio, favorable combined ratio, and sturdy financial position along with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice. It has a solid earnings surprise history. Its bottom line beat estimates in the last four quarters, the average being 52.82%. Zacks Rank...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SKLZ - Free Report) closed at $11.37, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.22, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 8.09% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

WDC - Free Report) closed at $57.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Coming into today, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had lost 8.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy