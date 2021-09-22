Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they meet Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup .

Thomas Tuchel ’s side blew away Tottenham with a second half blitz to win 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

These two sides have already met this season, with Villa troubling the Premier League title contenders significantly more than their three-goal losing margin suggests.

Both sides are expected to make a number of changes for the midweek game.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 22 September at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, though highlights can be seen on Quest from 10.30pm BST on Wednesday 22 September.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea — Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr, Chilwell; Saul, Kante; Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi; Werner.

Aston Villa — Steer; Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young; Nakamba, Sanson; Traore, Buendia, El Ghazi; Archer.

Odds

Chelsea: 2/5

Draw: 18/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

With both sides likely to look at the breadth and depth of their squad, this could be a tighter game than some might suggest. Aston Villa have enviable depth for a club of their stature after a strong summer of business, but Chelsea should be too strong. Chelsea 2-1