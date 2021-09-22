CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 4 days ago

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they meet Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup .

Thomas Tuchel ’s side blew away Tottenham with a second half blitz to win 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

These two sides have already met this season, with Villa troubling the Premier League title contenders significantly more than their three-goal losing margin suggests.

Both sides are expected to make a number of changes for the midweek game.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 22 September at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, though highlights can be seen on Quest from 10.30pm BST on Wednesday 22 September.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea — Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr, Chilwell; Saul, Kante; Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi; Werner.

Aston Villa — Steer; Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young; Nakamba, Sanson; Traore, Buendia, El Ghazi; Archer.

Odds

Chelsea: 2/5

Draw: 18/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

With both sides likely to look at the breadth and depth of their squad, this could be a tighter game than some might suggest. Aston Villa have enviable depth for a club of their stature after a strong summer of business, but Chelsea should be too strong. Chelsea 2-1

Yardbarker

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea progressed through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after defeating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties. In a poor first half, the game really kicked off in the final forty-five. Reece James' cross found the head of Timo Werner to put the Blues one up. However, a Cameron Archer levelled for Dean Smith's side to force a penalty shootout.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Norwich - Carabao Cup

Liverpool move from the Premier League to the Carabao Cup this week, taking on Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday night. The Reds moved second in the Premier League table at the weekend thanks to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and now face a cup game against a Norwich side in poor league form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea needed penalties to edge past Aston Villa 1-1 (4-3 pens) at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Timo Werner's well taken header in the 54th minute looked set to send the home side on their way, but Cameron Archer was not to be upstaged in that department and crashed home a bullet header just ten minutes later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

There was nothing to seperate the two sides as Chelsea's third round Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa was settled on penalties, with the Blues winning 4-3 in the shootout. Timo Werner opened the scoring for Chelsea, connecting with a superb Reece James cross to fire his side ahead. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

