Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture today

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Arsenal will look to continue their strong Carabao Cup form as they meet AFC Wimbledon for a place in the fourth round.

Mikel Arteta ’s side beat a much-changed West Brom 6-0 in the second round.

Wimbledon have League One’s second best attack and second worst defence, which suggests it could be an open affair at the Emirates Stadium.

With Arsenal not involved in the Europa League, Arteta may look to give further opportunities to some of his fringe players in the fixture, though a strong side was selected against West Brom.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 22 September at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, though highlights can be seen on Quest from 10.30pm BST on Wednesday 22 September.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal — Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Sambi, Thomas; Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Nketiah; Lacazette

AFC Wimbledon — Tzanev; Lawrence, Nightingale, Heneghan, Guinness-Walker; Hartigan, Woodyard; Rudoni, McCormick, Assal; Palmer

Odds

Arsenal: 1/9

Draw: 17/2

AFC Wimbledon: 28/1

Prediction

Arsenal beat a callow West Brom 6-0 in the previous round and while a repeat scoreline would be a surprise, Arteta’s side should advance in reasonable comfort. Arsenal 3-1 Wimbledon

