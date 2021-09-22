CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Auschwitz Report’ Review: When Human Evils Defy Belief

By Scott Tobias
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfNYE_0c45P0oi00

The trouble with unimaginable horror is precisely that: It cannot be imagined. For Alfred Wetzler and Rudolf Vrba, two Slovakian Jews who escaped from Auschwitz in 1944 to bring evidence of the systematic genocide within the camp, the hardest part of issuing The Vrba-Wetzler Report was simply being believed. Director Peter Bebjak ’s “ The Auschwitz Report ,” Slovakia’s official entry to the international feature category in last year’s Academy Awards, measures the immense gulf between the authors’ harrowing experiences and a reception that was far more muted and perplexed than they anticipated. The unrelenting brutality of the film’s scenes at Auschwitz are a reminder that people sometimes need to be shaken from their complacent assumptions and realize the atrocities that human beings are capable of committing against other human beings.

Bebjak wants to ensure that viewers never forget what happened either, and so his monochromatic images, drained of color and hope, are designed to sear the conscience. The fact that Wetzler and Vrba — presented more familiarly here as Freddy (Noel Czuczor) and Valer (Peter Ondrejicka), respectively — had trouble being believed seems like the headline, at least in separating “The Auschwitz Report” from other films about the Holocaust. But Bebjak’s curious narrative strategy of devoting two-thirds of the film to Freddy and Valer’s escape, along with the fates of other men in their barrack, pays off in the one-scene wonder that brings it to a staggering close.

The early scenes hit the hardest, depicting the day-to-day cruelty and slaughter at Auschwitz-Birkenau with a steady, unblinking gaze. Bebjak immediately registers the consequences visited on those who attempt to escape, but he also seeks to establish a contrast between the shock of the average viewer and the reaction of a longtime prisoner numbed by terror. When Freddy walks into a barrack with a grisly tableaux of bodies stacked to the ceiling, his mind focuses on the culling of information rather than the obscenity of Nazi genocide. He and his fellow “scribe” will risk their lives in an urgent quest to bring the world’s attention to Auschwitz, but they’ve long since conditioned themselves for survival.

Though interspersed with flashbacks and dream sequences from Freddy’s perspective, “The Auschwitz Report” chronicles a stretch of time starting on April 7, 1944, when Freddy and Valer are tucked away under a stack of wooden pallets, waiting for the right moment to flee the camp. In the meantime, their comrades in the ninth barrack are punished for their disappearance, forced to spend days and nights standing in the cold — a routine broken by punitive acts of violence by a Nazi officer. As a unit, they have committed to do everything possible, including sacrificing their lives, to make sure the Allies know the truth about the camps and bomb them into oblivion. Bebjak draws this section of the film out much longer than expected, but it does underline the spirit of camaraderie and shared responsibility between the prisoners, as well as the grinding difficulty of each step toward justice.

When the two eyewitnesses finally find themselves in front of a British bureaucrat for the Red Cross — played in a beautiful turn by John Hannah , an actor more recognized for comedies like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” — Bebjak and DP Martin Ziaran keep the camera rolling and give the performers room to operate. It seems absurd, based on what we’ve just seen, that Freddy and Valer’s story could ever be questioned or minimized. But the deviation from official humanitarian accounts is so extreme that belief, for a skeptic like Hannah’s character, defies all reason.

Comments / 85

Gem Baby
5d ago

Once our education system stops reminding us generally speaking of what humans r capable of, this will repeat itself. The fact that most young ppl dont even know what Austwiz is, what does THAT tell u.

Reply
7
Olen Lane
6d ago

The horror was so bad people just did not believe it. No one could be that Evil ,!!!

Reply(17)
12
DAMN IT JIM63
5d ago

Lots of hate here in America the beautiful. Gone are the days of honor and dignity.

Reply(1)
8
Related
TheWrap

‘The Auschwitz Report’ Film Review: Dark Drama Finds a New Side of the Holocaust to Explore

It sometimes feel as if the Holocaust and Nazi Germany are subjects that have been exhausted on screen, but filmmakers continue to return to those dark times: The past few months have already seen the festival premieres of two striking animated films, “Where Is Anne Frank” and “Charlotte,” and the recent Toronto Film Festival also brought Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor,” with Ben Foster as an Auschwitz inmate haunted by what he did to make it through the war.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Incredible story of WW2 soldier who VOLUNTEERED to infiltrate Auschwitz as prisoner to spy on horrors of the Holocaust

A HERO soldier decided the only way to find out the true horrors of Auschwitz was to see for himself - so he volunteered to infiltrate the concentration camp. Polish officer Witold Pilecki reported back to the Allies about the brutality he witnessed - but his incredible bravery was not acted on many believed his reports were too horrific to be true.
WORLD
fox5ny.com

Twin brothers detail meeting the Nazi 'Angel of Death' and surviving the Holocaust

NEW YORK - The emotions are still raw and the images of horror are still vivid for Peter Somogyi more than 75 years after he survived the Holocaust. The 88-year-old, who lives in Westchester County, was only 11 when he arrived at the Auschwitz concentration camp in July 1944. The ink is still visible from the prisoner number A-17454 that was tattooed on his arm at arrival. That's also when he first came face-to-face with notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolf Vrba
The Guardian

The East review – war is hell … for the bloodthirsty imperialists

The canonisation of Apocalypse Now has resulted in a cinematic template for the psychological war epic where the battlefields on which indigenous people are brutalised are essentially a backdrop for white soldiers’ internal crisis. Covering the Indonesian war of independence through the viewpoint of the occupier, The East is yet another pale addition to the format, rehashing empty metaphors that are barren of emotional complexity, historical poignancy or visual ingenuity.
MOVIES
The Jewish Press

When will the ‘Happy Dhimmi’ Myth be Discredited?

Although anticipated with trepidation, the United Nations’ Durban IV commemoration, titled “Reparations, racial justice and equality for people of African descent,” seems to have turned out to have been a damp squib. But it might not be long before another excuse for an anti-Israel hatefest presents itself. The propaganda strategy...
SOCIETY
cardinalpointsonline.com

A return to Auschwitz: A return to hope

Vladimir Munk was 95 years old when he made the journey to Auschwitz-Birkenau in January 2020 with Julie Canepa, Paul Frederick and Bruce Carlin.Canepa was playing music for the residents of the Lake Forest Senior Retirement community in Plattsburgh, NY when she met Munk. Munk never made it a point to tell people that he was a survivor of the Holocaust, but he did acknowledge it if it came up in conversation. His deep friendship with Canepa led to him sharing stories from his past and as she put it, “the writer in me was horrified and deeply moved.” With Munk’s consent, she wrote a seven-part series on The Sun Community News.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Daily Mail

Harrowing letters written by child prisoners at Nazi concentration camps begging their parents for clothes, food and even a spoon to eat with are discovered

Harrowing letters written by children imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp have been uncovered by researchers. Historians from the Museum of Polish Children of Victims of Totalitarianism in the city of Lodz, Poland, stumbled upon the eight letters while examining documents held in private collections. In one, a 12-year-old girl...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Slovakian Jews#Academy Awards#Auschwitz Birkenau#Nazi#Freddy And Valer#British#The Red Cross
IGN

A Lost Film Thought Destroyed By the Nazis Has Been Rediscovered

[Editor's Note: Header image is our best guess on how the film was recovered.]. A film previously believed to have been destroyed by Nazis and lost forever has been re-discovered. The film is called Europa and according to The Guardian, it's an anti-fascist film that was seized by Nazis and...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: The Humans Brings Neutered Horror to an Intimate Drama

Everything is wrong in The Humans, Stephen Karam’s adaptation of his Tony-winning play. Set entirely in a New York apartment building, Karam’s one-act play transitions to film with one big hook: it’s an intimate drama conceived as a horror film, monsters and ghosts replaced by the rot of a family unit shaken up by a world that’s getting harder to endure. It’s a confident gamble, especially for a first-time director; confidence can only take it so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
persecution.org

Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

“Burned beyond recognition in the home burnings, according to community leader Sunday Bunu, was a 4-year-old girl, Timara Ishaya; a 5-year-old girl, Goodness Bala; an 8-year-old girl, Lovina Markus; a 13-year-old girl, Susana Ishaya; Halima Asabulu, 90; Sylvia Ajida, 56; Paulina Asabulu, 50; Deborah Asabulu, 37; Bridget Nathaniel, 20; boys killed were Ephraim Hosea, 9; Titus Bitrus, 13; Titus Ajida, 16; Silvanus Dauda, 17; Barnaba Hosea, 17; and Yunana Bitrus, 17; men killed were Yahanum Solomon, 18, and Babuka Bitrus, 75.”
RELIGION
Daily Mail

The heiress who fooled the Nazis: Life story of wealthy Chicago-born psychoanalyst Muriel Gardiner who helped to rescue hundreds of anti-fascists from 1930s Vienna is to be celebrated in new exhibition

The incredible life story of a Chicago heiress who helped to rescue hundreds of anti-fascists from the Nazis is to be celebrated in a new exhibition. Muriel Gardiner smuggled passports and money to dissidents and provided a safehouse for them as fascism was gathering force in Austria in the 1930s after Adolf Hitler's rise to power in neighbouring Germany.
VISUAL ART
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy