Anthony Joshua Remains Loyal To Matchroom Boxing With New Contract

By Bakari Simpson
3kingsboxing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua pledges lifelong loyalty to Matchroom Boxing family. For WBA, WBO, and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-1, 22 KO’s), its fight week. On Saturday, September 25, Joshua will defend his titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KO’s). Many believe that the decorated former undisputed cruiserweight champion has an excellent chance of dethroning AJ. Yet, on the eve of this thrilling showdown, Joshua is making headlines with news exclusive to him. This is due to penning an unspecified career-long contract extension with Matchroom Boxing.

