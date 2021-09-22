Anthony Joshua Remains Loyal To Matchroom Boxing With New Contract
Anthony Joshua pledges lifelong loyalty to Matchroom Boxing family. For WBA, WBO, and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-1, 22 KO’s), its fight week. On Saturday, September 25, Joshua will defend his titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KO’s). Many believe that the decorated former undisputed cruiserweight champion has an excellent chance of dethroning AJ. Yet, on the eve of this thrilling showdown, Joshua is making headlines with news exclusive to him. This is due to penning an unspecified career-long contract extension with Matchroom Boxing.3kingsboxing.com
Comments / 0