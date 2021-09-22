CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

 4 days ago
Arsenal face AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the Carabao Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Emirates Stadium for a London derby in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side have begun to string together a couple of good results after surviving a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

With a fixture against Tottenham this weekend looming, Arteta may look to rotate.

Mark Robinson’s Wimbledon are seventh in League One and will look to trouble their Premier League opposition - they have already scored 15 league goals this season.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 22 September at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, though highlights can be seen on Quest from 10.30pm BST on Wednesday 22 September.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal — Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Sambi, Thomas; Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Nketiah; Lacazette

AFC Wimbledon — Tzanev; Lawrence, Nightingale, Heneghan, Guinness-Walker; Hartigan, Woodyard; Rudoni, McCormick, Assal; Palmer

Odds

Arsenal: 1/9

Draw: 17/2

AFC Wimbledon: 28/1

Prediction

Arsenal beat a callow West Brom 6-0 in the previous round and while a repeat scoreline would be a surprise, Arteta’s side should advance in reasonable comfort. Arsenal 3-1 Wimbledon

Mikel Arteta
