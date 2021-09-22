Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

Arsenal face AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the Carabao Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Emirates Stadium for a London derby in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side have begun to string together a couple of good results after surviving a trip to Burnley on Saturday.

With a fixture against Tottenham this weekend looming, Arteta may look to rotate.

Mark Robinson’s Wimbledon are seventh in League One and will look to trouble their Premier League opposition - they have already scored 15 league goals this season.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 22 September at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, though highlights can be seen on Quest from 10.30pm BST on Wednesday 22 September.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal — Leno; Cedric, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Sambi, Thomas; Maitland-Niles, Martinelli, Nketiah; Lacazette

AFC Wimbledon — Tzanev; Lawrence, Nightingale, Heneghan, Guinness-Walker; Hartigan, Woodyard; Rudoni, McCormick, Assal; Palmer

Odds

Arsenal: 1/9

Draw: 17/2

AFC Wimbledon: 28/1

Prediction

Arsenal beat a callow West Brom 6-0 in the previous round and while a repeat scoreline would be a surprise, Arteta’s side should advance in reasonable comfort. Arsenal 3-1 Wimbledon