CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wolves vs Tottenham prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcsVC_0c45O0ZF00
Nuno Espirito Santo will come up against his former club on Wednesday (Getty)

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo will return to the Molineux for a Carabao Cup clash against his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

The ex-Wolves boss has already returned to the ground he called home last season this term when Spurs claimed a 1-0 Premier League win in August. The victory was hard fought and goal-scorer Dele Alli spoke post-match about the battle they had with Wolves.

He said: “We had to fight and earn the three points. We have to put in a solid performance away from home and hit them on the counter. We knew they’d have chances, it’s how you deal with that.

“My game has been a little deeper this season, allows me to get in the box later which is what I like to do. I’m happy to get the goal and help the team.”

Nuno will be searching for another win against his former side and here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, 22 September at Molineux.

Is the match on TV?

The fixture is not available for fans to watch in the UK but highlights of all the Carabao Cup matches will be shown on Quest TV from 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Confirmed line-ups

Wolves: Ruddy; Kilman, Boly, Mosquera; Hoever, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Silva, Hwang

Tottenham: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Davies; Ndombele, Skipp, Dele; Lo Celso, Kane, Gil

Odds

Wolves - 11/8

Draw - 21/10

Tottenham - 2/1

Prediction

Hurting from their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, a wounded Spurs are sure to come out firing and Wolves will hope to weather the storm. They may have the home advantage but with firepower like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, it could be another loss for Lage’s side. Wolves 0-2 Tottenham.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham make their second trip to Molineux this season when they face Wolves in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The hosts battered Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the previous round, with Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White all scoring, while this will be Spurs' first game in the competition this term due to their Europa Conference League commitments.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Harry Kane
MassLive.com

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup 2021

There are several Carabao Cup ties in the third round that feature two English Premier League teams, with one taking place between Wolverhampton and Tottenham on Wednesday at the Molineaux Stadium. In the last round, Wolves advanced handily thanks to a 4-0 rout over Nottingham Forest, in which four different players found the back of the net. Tottenham, meanwhile, is looking to earn its first win in all competitions since defeating Watford 1-0 on Aug. 9. Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santos will be eager to get his team back to winning ways, with a rotated starting XI expected for this cup matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo lauds Harry Kane after the England captain rediscovers his scoring touch in Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory against Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo hailed Harry Kane as the England captain rediscovered his scoring touch to help Tottenham progress in the Carabao Cup. Kane has still not scored in the Premier League this term but produced a confident finish for Spurs' second goal as they beat Wolves 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

“I felt it”- Tottenham’s EFL Cup hero explains how he channelled inner anger to win penalty shootout vs Wolves

Pierluigi Gollini reveals how he won the tiebreaker for Tottenham against Wolves. Speaking to SpursTV (h/t Independent), Pierluigi Gollini revealed that he channelled his inner frustrations to win the game for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolves. He came close to saving the first kick but eventually managed to save the third which was pivotal to the win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders' title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel's side. Tuchel's team beat Manchester City three times last season -- including in the Champions League final. 
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Wolves#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Molineux#Spurs#Quest Tv
The Independent

Tottenham delay the inevitable ahead of derby battle with Arsenal for pride and hope

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will face Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League in front of fans for the first time since 2004 when they meet in the Premier League this afternoon. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in this fixture at Elland Road last season, in a match that was overshadowed by the announcement of the ill-fated European Super League and was played behind closed doors. FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and action as Leeds host LiverpoolLeeds were thrashed by rivals Manchester United in their opening match of the season before drawing their next two fixtures against Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Burnley on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Sean Dyche will be looking for Burnley’s first Premier League win of the season as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday night.What could boost the visitors’ chances is the debut of summer signing Maxwel Cornet and Dyche has spoken about the new addition ahead of the clash.He said: “Maxwel has just come in so we will find out a bit more about him and there are a couple of standard fitness tests we will run on him. We will check his fitness out - he has had a bit of a dead leg in the games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Young Boys vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side begin their European adventure for 2021/22 with a trip to Switzerland to face BSC Young Boys on Tuesday night.The Red Devils are flying high on positivity at present after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club and a weekend drubbing of Newcastle in which the Portuguese forward netted twice, leaving them top of the fledgeling Premier League table on goals scored.FOLLOW LIVE: Young Boys vs Man United – latest UCL updatesYoung Boys vs Man United referee: Francois Letexier to officiate matchFor now the attention turns to the Champions League though and a Group...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City have only lost one Champions League group game at the Etihad Stadium since the 2015-16 campaign. That defeat came to Lyon in 2018, but aside from that they have been imperious during the early stages of the European competition.RB Leipzig face the arduous task of travelling to Manchester this evening in the hope of taking something back to Germany.But having just been thumped 4-1 by Bayern Munich, the form table points firmly in the direction of the Premier League champions.Pep Guardiola could welcome back Phil Foden for tonight’s match as he returns from injury. The England international was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Juventus vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

Juventus will aim to climb the Serie A table as they take on AC Milan on Sunday.The team are currently 16th in the league after a draw and two losses but manager Massimiliano Allegri isn’t worried.He said: “We cannot allow three negative results to make us doubt this team. A player is not either good or poor just because the team wins or draws. The win is very important because we are now in good shape in the group.“We’ve had stability since the start of our training sessions. Of course, the more players stay together, the better they know each...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United predicted XI vs West Ham – Lots of changes for Carabao Cup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make a number of changes tomorrow as his side take on West Ham for the second time in four days. The two teams are set to go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford – a competition which usually sees top managers rest senior players to blood the younger stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Wycombe - Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola will rekindle his love affair with the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as League One's Wycombe Wanderers roll into town. The boss has already confirmed he's going to have to turn to some young players to cover for his tired first-teamers, and with a huge clash with Chelsea just around the corner, expect the boss to hand rests to as many big names as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

Norwich City will look to end their Carabao Cup drought this season and their next opponents in the competition are Liverpool on Tuesday night.The Canaries haven’t won the trophy since 1985 and they face stiff competition in the Reds who are back to some of their best form this season.While Jurgen Klopp likely won’t play the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, their heroics could inspire the players rotated into the squad to further Liverpool’s ambitions this season.But Norwich will be out to create their own heroes as a home victory over Liverpool would be a big boost for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

How to watch Carabao Cup: Draws, fixtures for Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool in 2021-2022 League Cup

The Carabao Cup, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is the first major trophy awarded in the English football season and one of three major domestic titles in England alongside the Premier League and FA Cup. In addition to silverware, the winner is also guaranteed a playoff round berth in the following season's Europa Conference League, one of Europe's top three club competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd vs West Ham - Carabao Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Just a few days removed from their meeting in the Premier League, Manchester United and West Ham square off in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. United won on Sunday, with a late David de Gea penalty save giving them a 2-1 victory. The Hammers will be itching to get revenge in Manchester, even if both sides are likely to rotate significantly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy