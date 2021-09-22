Chelsea vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Aston Villa are each expected to make changes for their third round Carabao Cup fixture.

Thomas Tuchel’s side emerged 3-0 victors when the two sides met last weekend in the Premier League despite a strong performance from Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, Dean Smith’s team were the better of the two sides in the first half.

However the nature of this midweek fixture means both Tuchel and Smith may look at other options within their squad, with Ben Chilwell and Morgan Sanson among those who could benefit.

Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 22 September at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom, though highlights can be seen on Quest from 10.30pm BST on Wednesday 22 September.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea — Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr, Chilwell; Saul, Kante; Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi; Werner.

Aston Villa — Steer; Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young; Nakamba, Sanson; Traore, Buendia, El Ghazi; Archer.

Odds

Chelsea: 2/5

Draw: 18/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

With both sides likely to look at the breadth and depth of their squad, this could be a tighter game than some might suggest. Aston Villa have enviable depth for a club of their stature after a strong summer of business, but Chelsea should be too strong. Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa