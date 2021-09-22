NBA 2K22 MyTEAM: How to get all NBA 2K22 Starter Cards

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM will let you begin with a guaranteed Emerald Player Card in the form of a Starter Card. These Starter Cards are also Evolution Cards, so from their 80 OVR you can upgrade them to Sapphire 85 OVR, and eventually to Ruby 88 OVR. Some people end up putting way too much thought into which Starter Card they should get. But there’s no reason for you to experience this decision paralysis. In fact, you can eventually get all five NBA 2K22 Starter Cards, anyway. Here’s how you do it: