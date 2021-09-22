CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force

cityofmhk.com
 6 days ago

The Manhattan City Commission approved the formation of the Manhattan Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force to research and recommend best practices in order to create a more inclusive and welcoming community that includes racial, social-economic, and ethnic diversity in the growth of Manhattan. The DEI Task Force will be different from existing City Advisory Boards in that it will only convene for up to one year and will be tasked to make recommendations which will be directed to the community at large.

cityofmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

St. Lawrence College releases equity, diversity, inclusion recommendations report

A new report on equity, diversity and inclusion released by the Belonging + Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (EDI) task force at St. Lawrence College includes a number of recommendations the college says it will use as a guide moving forward. “St. Lawrence College’s strategic plan SLC-in-Five (2019-2024) committed to making Belonging...
COLLEGES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Vibrant Pittsburgh releases annual report on ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’

Vibrant Pittsburgh President and CEO Sabrina Saunders Mosby. Vibrant Pittsburgh is watching local corporations and nonprofits like a hawk. The organization is looking for “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” to be a hallmark at local companies, as the organization recently released its 2020 “Vibrant Index” report. Four organizations were deemed “Vibrant Champions” for its commitment to DEI; however, as Vibrant’s report stated, an organizational designation of Vibrant Champion “does not convey perfection.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
capecoddaily.com

Monomoy Schools Seeking New Equity Task Force Members

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Equity Task Force is welcoming new members for the 2021-2022 school year. Every quarter, the task force meets to address ways to ensure that all Monomoy Regional School District students and families are represented and that equity is maintained across the school system. Members review issues such as… .
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Manhattan#Dei#The Dei Task Force#City Advisory Boards
Topeka Capital-Journal

Diversity, equity and inclusion summit unites Topeka business leaders, shines light on workplace initiatives

Many barriers exist to creating a diverse and inclusive business, but attendees of a virtual summit Tuesday may be one step closer to overcoming such roadblocks. Close to 100 business executives, nonprofit leaders, local elected officials and other community stakeholders took part Tuesday in the virtual Kansas Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit hosted via Zoom by the Greater Topeka Partnership.
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

Life Sciences Stakeholders Launch Collaboration to Advance Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021-- Today, seven founding member organizations from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors announced the establishment of the Inclusive Life Sciences Collaboration (Collaboration). The Collaboration aims to create a community of like-minded individuals and organizations committed to creating inclusive organizational cultures across the life sciences sector. They are now inviting others from across Canada to join them in aligning efforts, sharing knowledge, and driving action toward a more inclusive life sciences future.
WORLD
West Cook News

River Forest citizen "diversity, equity and inclusion" committee to host first meeting after nixing the Pledge of Allegiance

River Forest's citizen advisory committee dedicated to pushing "inclusion" in the village won't start its scheduled meeting Tuesday night with the Pledge of Allegiance. A motion by members Teresa Peavy and Mindy Credi to start "River Forest Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Group" monthly meetings with the Pledge was voted down by the group, 20-6, as its first order of new business on Aug 17.
RIVER FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
legalnewsline.com

Dinsmore Earns Esteemed Diverse Hiring Recognition, Doubles Down on Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Dinsmore &Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 13. Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has earned Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus for the 2021 iteration of the diverse leadership hiring initiative. Mansfield Rule 4.0, facilitated by Diversity Lab, required law firms to consider at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities for leadership roles.
BUSINESS
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The COVID-19 Equity Task Force is Looking at the Present and the Future

Disparities in health care, education, food and more existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The pandemic brought these issues into focus and forced everyone to pay attention to the struggles existing within their own communities. While the response to these disparities has varied on a local level, the end...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Law.com

New York State Bar Association Launches New Task Force on Racism, Social Equity

The New York State Bar Association on Thursday launched a new task force on racism, social equity and the law, which will examine the impact of structural racism in New York. NYSBA president T. Andrew Brown said the task force will build on the work of the bar association’s task force on racial injustice and police reform, which he co-chaired. The previous task force made 35 recommendations related to criminal justice in a 114-page report released in June.
LAW
Reporter Newspapers

Diversity task force looks to improve parks, communication

The Sandy Springs Diversity and Inclusion Task Force is asking city residents, particularly the underserved minority population, to help the city improve its parks and recreation offerings and its communication process. The task force met on Sept. 14 to hear updates from its Parks and Recreation and Communications subcommittees on the steps they have taken […] The post Diversity task force looks to improve parks, communication appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
KRIS 6 News

Guajardo in New York for city leadership workshop

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been chosen to be a part of a global community of mayors. Guajardo made the announcement via social media Tuesday. Guajardo is one of 38 mayors from North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa that has been invited to be in the Class of 2021-2022 Mayors, at the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
cityofmhk.com

City Commission Work Session

The governing and legislative body of the city is the City Commission, comprised of five commissioners who are elected at-large on a non-partisan basis. The commission determines all matters of policy and approves all city ordinances and resolutions, as well as adopts the annual city budget.
POLITICS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Trumbull diversity task force learns to turn down the heat

TRUMBULL — At its first meeting since January, the town’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force didn’t do much talking. Instead, members practiced their listening skills with an elementary school game at the group’s Sept. 21 meeting. Dede Robinson and Lincoln Johnson huddled together for a few seconds, then returned...
TRUMBULL, CT
austinnews.net

Amplify DEI, an influential diversity, equity, and inclusion virtual conference will take place September 27-29

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 13 September 2021 - In 2020, the first Amplify DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) virtual conference was held and attracted over 900 attendees. This year's event, which will take place September 27 to 29, will be even larger with over 80 guest speakers slated to talk about issues of DEI in the workplace including inclusive leadership, how to build a more inclusive environment, attracting and retaining diverse talent, and allyship and conscious bias. Attendance is free, but with a small investment, professionals can have access to training for 16 days or 12 months at an early bird price. Learn more at www.amplifydei.com.
ECONOMY
Deadline

AFL-CIO’s Department For Professional Employees Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Looms

The AFL-CIO’s Department for Professional Employees said today that it stands “united with IATSE” in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE members will begin voting to authorize a strike against film and television productions on Friday. “We proudly stand in solidarity with our IATSE kin in their push for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions,” said DPE president Jennifer Dorning, treasurer Everett Kelley, and Fedrick Ingram, chairman of the DPE’s general board, whose organization represents a coalition of 24 unions – including IATSE. “IATSE members hold essential roles behind-the-scenes of TV and film productions, and are key to their employers’ success,”...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy