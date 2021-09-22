Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force

The Manhattan City Commission approved the formation of the Manhattan Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force to research and recommend best practices in order to create a more inclusive and welcoming community that includes racial, social-economic, and ethnic diversity in the growth of Manhattan. The DEI Task Force will be different from existing City Advisory Boards in that it will only convene for up to one year and will be tasked to make recommendations which will be directed to the community at large.