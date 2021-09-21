CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-Winning 2003 Ringling College Computer Animation Grad Patrick Osborne Directs Animation for Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

ringling.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Sarto, Animation World Network’s cofounder, publisher, and editor-in-chief, interviewed Patrick on designing and producing the film’s animated elements that “take viewers on a dreamlike journey through the most iconic backdrops of Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles.”. Patrick won an Oscar in 2014 for his short film, Feast, and followed...

