The more things change …

By Joe Harrington
oakpark.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Michael Romain’s piece on the 9/11 attacks, he mentions first responders, and eventually includes the Jan. 6 Capitol Police who bore the brunt of that failed coup attempt, and how many of them have struggled to get help with PTSD and/or duty-related illness. He concludes (per my reading of his assessment) that the machinery of our politics and military is greased with blood money, revealed in a back-in-the-day rap recording that asserts “Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved (Ain’t nothin’ going on but the money and the power).”

