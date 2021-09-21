CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a country!

By Rick Klaus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me get this straight: if a crowd forms outside my house, demonstrates, breaks in through my doors, breaks windows, trashes my office, steals objects, threatens to hang a family member, they would be considered criminals and prosecuted. But if they do this at the Capitol, they get a support rally and are celebrated as patriots by politicians and a former president. What a country! Makes you wonder how frightening it would be to be tried by a jury for anything.

Matt Randall
7d ago

if they do it at either they are criminals. The President never encouraged violence at the Capitol building, he always urged for peace. Bad actors can infiltrate both movements.

