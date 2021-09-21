What a country!
Let me get this straight: if a crowd forms outside my house, demonstrates, breaks in through my doors, breaks windows, trashes my office, steals objects, threatens to hang a family member, they would be considered criminals and prosecuted. But if they do this at the Capitol, they get a support rally and are celebrated as patriots by politicians and a former president. What a country! Makes you wonder how frightening it would be to be tried by a jury for anything.www.oakpark.com
