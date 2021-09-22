Saga says cruise bookings for next year ahead of pre-pandemic levels, posts small profit

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Over-50s holidays group Saga Plc posted a small profit for the first half on Wednesday, compared to a loss a year earlier, with earnings from its insurance division making up for the shortfall in its cruise operations during the pandemic.

The company said bookings for its next fiscal year and the year after that were already ahead of pre-pandemic levels, but added that there was still uncertainty on the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry.