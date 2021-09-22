CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Saga says cruise bookings for next year ahead of pre-pandemic levels, posts small profit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Over-50s holidays group Saga Plc posted a small profit for the first half on Wednesday, compared to a loss a year earlier, with earnings from its insurance division making up for the shortfall in its cruise operations during the pandemic.

The company said bookings for its next fiscal year and the year after that were already ahead of pre-pandemic levels, but added that there was still uncertainty on the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February –...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hair products maker Olaplex boosts IPO price ahead of debut

Olaplex Holdings Inc. on Tuesday hiked the estimated price range of its upcoming initial public offering to $17-$19 a share, from $14-$16 a share. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker kept the size of the offering at 67 million shares. At the midpoint of the higher price range, the company will raise $1.2 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The IPO is expected to price later this week and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Cruise#Saga Plc#Pandemic#Fiscal Year
The Associated Press

ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread,...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Real Good Food Company posts pre-tax loss but improves profitability

Speciality cake and baking ingredients manufacturer Real Good Food Company claims to have faced down the challenges of COVID-19, narrowing pre-tax losses considerably to just £3.5m. The company said it launched 66 new products across the financial year to 31 March 2021 generating revenue from this across the year of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stockxpo.com

Uber Says It Will Post Its First Adjusted Profit

Uber Technologies Inc. said it expects to reach a measure of profitability in the current quarter, months earlier than previously expected, in what would be the ride-hailing giant’s first adjusted earnings since its inception more than a decade ago. Uber projects an adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and other...
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Corporate leverage returns to pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) – U.S. and European companies have marked another milestone in their road to recovery from COVID-19, seeing their debt levels relative to profits tumbling to the lowest since before the pandemic erupted in 2020. Net leverage, an important gauge of a company’s financial health, refers to net debt as...
MARKETS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Zara owner Inditex sales rebound to top pre-pandemic levels

MADRID (Reuters) – Fashion brand Zara owner Inditex rebounded with an 850 million euro second-quarter profit on Wednesday as sales topped pre-pandemic levels, outshining Swedish rival H&M. The world’s biggest fashion retailer’s sales bounced back and slightly surpassed the level seen before the pandemic as most stores reopened and people...
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Early payment defaults drop below pre-pandemic levels

A key indicator of loan buyback risk has fallen back below pre-pandemic levels, according to Aces Quality Management’s most recent quarterly report. Early payment defaults during the second quarter were at 86.5% of their year-end 2019 levels, down significantly from 126.7% in the first quarter of this year. AQM currently measures EPDs using the fourth quarter of 2019 as a benchmark.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

US Industrial Production Returns To Pre-pandemic Level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects...
INDUSTRY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UK payrolls above pre-pandemic level and job vacancies soar

LONDON (AP) — The number of people on payroll in the U.K. has soared back to levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck a year and a half ago, official figures showed Tuesday in the latest clear signal that the lifting of lockdown restrictions has prompted businesses to ramp up hiring.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK employee numbers surge above pre-pandemic level

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British employers added a record 241,000 staff last month, lifting the total number of employees on company payrolls to just above the level before Britain first went into a COVID-19 lockdown last year, official data showed on Tuesday. The robust jobs data comes as Britain's...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Debt-to-income, debt service ratios still below pre-pandemic levels

Despite a new record high in the rate of mortgage borrowing, household debt-to-income and debt service ratios remained below pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter, according to Statistics Canada. Mortgage loan volume reached $57.2 billion in Q2, pushing total credit market borrowing to $63.8 billion (seasonally adjusted). Total credit market...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy