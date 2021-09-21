NTSB to Host Roundtable on Fishing Vessel Safety
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy is set to host a virtual roundtable next month on improving fishing vessel safety. The commercial fishing industry remains largely uninspected and is a marine sector of concern. Approximately 58,000 U.S. commercial fishing vessels are in service today in the U.S. Fishing consistently tops the list of most deadly occupations, due, in large part, to challenging work environments, such as poor weather and rough waters.gcaptain.com
Comments / 0