CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James to host weekend minicamp in Las Vegas for Lakers, per report

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James opened the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 season by hosting a minicamp in Las Vegas to help get his new roster better acquainted before training camp. That move paid serious dividends with the Lakers winning the 2020 title. The condensed 2020 offseason seemingly prevented the Lakers from taking a similar approach last offseason, though. The Lakers had only 73 days after winning Game 6 of the Finals to prepare for opening night, and free agents joined the team mere weeks before the season began. They ultimately wound up losing in the first round of the postseason.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James caught getting lit at Anthony Davis wedding

The Los Angeles Lakers are working on their chemistry, starting with some team-building efforts off the court. Anthony Davis recently tied the knot, and of course superstar teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were invited for the said occasion. King James and Russell Westbrook rode together on their way to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Dwight Howard
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Gets Married With The Help Of Lakers Teammates

Anthony Davis is looking to bounce back this NBA season after succumbing to injuries for most of the 2021 season. Now, the Lakers are loaded up with talent and they are expected to do big things in the Western Conference. With Davis back at 100 percent, there is no doubt they will be a threat to win the title, which would give Davis his second NBA ring.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Las Vegas#The Los Angeles Lakers#Athletic#Charania
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony’s 1-word reason for joining LeBron James, Lakers

Carmelo Anthony did not expect his good friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to come calling. But, once they did, his reason for signing with the Lakers (on the veteran’s minimum) boiled down to one simple notion: “Winning.”. Anthony discussed his offseason decision on Yahoo’s Chris Haynes’ “Posted...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ ex-Lakers teammate linked to Warriors, Heat

We’re now less than one month away before the new NBA season begins, which means that training camp is set to commence in one week. A number of squads still have roster spots available for the upcoming campaign, which has resulted in the name of ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley being linked to a couple of big-market teams.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Camp Invitations, More

The Los Angeles Lakers' quest for another NBA title starts now. Actually, it never really stops, does it? Essentially, as soon as the dust settled on the 2020-21 campaign, the front office turned its attention to the 2021-22 season. While the front office radically reshaped the roster around LeBron James...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Shaq drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers slander

The age conversation is something LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to live with throughout this NBA season. Short of winning the title, they probably won’t hear the end of it. In a recent First Take appearance with Stephen A. Smith, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal thinks...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: JaVale McGee Believes LeBron James Is A ‘Player-Coach’

Entering Year 19 at age 36, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains one of, if not the best, player in the NBA. James entered the league in 2003 as a physical marvel who was able to do everything on the floor, but the most underrated aspect of him is his basketball IQ. James is widely regarded as one of the smartest players in the NBA and it can be seen on a nightly basis with how he is able to dictate the game on every possession.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy