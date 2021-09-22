LeBron James to host weekend minicamp in Las Vegas for Lakers, per report
LeBron James opened the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 season by hosting a minicamp in Las Vegas to help get his new roster better acquainted before training camp. That move paid serious dividends with the Lakers winning the 2020 title. The condensed 2020 offseason seemingly prevented the Lakers from taking a similar approach last offseason, though. The Lakers had only 73 days after winning Game 6 of the Finals to prepare for opening night, and free agents joined the team mere weeks before the season began. They ultimately wound up losing in the first round of the postseason.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1