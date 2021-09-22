CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.

Stephen Curry
Lebron James
Monta Ellis
