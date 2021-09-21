North American prospect report: Who’s where and how to watch them

It's never a bad thing for a top team to have a goaltender of the future in the wings. But what happens when that goaltender takes a step back three years into the team's development cycle with that prospect? That's the situation Justus Annunen found himself in last year. After a dazzling 2019-20 campaign where Annunen led the Finnish Liiga with a .929 save percentage and 1.77 GAA, his game slipped well below his goaltending partner of Patrik Rybar with Karpat. Rybar is a veteran, so his performance was expected. But for Annunen, it was a struggle. An injury prevented Colorado's third-round pick in 2018 from starting the 2020-21 season on time and he spent the entire time playing catch-up. It showed in his stats.

