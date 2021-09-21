North American prospect report: Who’s where and how to watch them
Welcome back to our Maple Leafs prospects, some of whom have had to wait over a year for a new season to being, while others will get to play in front of fans once again. With the return of junior and college hockey to their regular schedules, I’ll be back with a weekly check in on how the kids are doing. Right now the OHL, QMJHL, and USHL are playing pre-season games, and the NCAA season will begin on varying weeks in October.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0