Green County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Green, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Green; Hart; Larue; Marion; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Southeastern Larue County in central Kentucky West Central Marion County in central Kentucky South Central Nelson County in central Kentucky * Until midnight CDT /100 AM EDT/. * At 956 PM CDT /1056 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bonnieville, Raywick, Mount Sherman, Wards, Magnolia, Ginseng, Boundary Oak, Stiles, Howardstown and Pike View.

