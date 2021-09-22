CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Point, NY

Cessna Intercepted In Temporary No-Fly Zone Over GWB Was Piloted By West Point Instructor

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393pFO_0c45F3xx00

UPDATE: A single-engine plane that inadvertently strayed into temporarily restricted airspace over the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday, drawing a pair of Air Force fighter jets, was being flown by an Army instructor pilot from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The soldier was conducting a "civil and mechanical engineering" flight lab for cadets, an academy spokesperson said, when the aircraft "briefly violated" a Temporary Flight Restriction Area around 2 p.m., following President Joe Biden's address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The West Point Civil & Mechanical Engineering (CME) department operates two Cessna 182 fixed-wing aircraft as part of its Aeronautical Engineering curriculum, according to Brigadier General Shane Reeves, Dean of the Academic Board at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The flight lab program, launched more than 50 years ago, "gives cadets the opportunity to reinforce classroom material through lab procedures," Reeves wrote in a 2016 social media post.

"The cadets in the program take an in depth look at the engineering aspect of flight, how the aircraft works, and why," the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association reported earlier this year. "Cadets develop hypotheses, make test plans, and take measurements in flight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJSt8_0c45F3xx00

F-16C Vipers from the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard -- the famous "Red Tails" -- had been on patrol for the General Assembly on Tuesday and immediately intercepted the Cessna.

“Once they realized they had violated the airspace, they immediately left the area and returned to the airport," Lt. Col. Beth Smith of West Point told Military Times.

That would be New York Stewart International Airport, 15 or so miles northwest of the military academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsC0k_0c45F3xx00

A temporary flight restriction for VIP movement in New York airspace was in effect from 4:45 p.m. Monday until 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command and the FAA.

"NORAD closely coordinates air defense activities with the FAA and responds as required," the command tweeted. "Temporary Flight Restriction area violations such as this one occur from time to time and are a normal part of NORAD operations."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, NY
West Point, NY
Government
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Flight
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
134K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy